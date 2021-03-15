Apple Stops Making The Original Homepod Speaker Because Y’all Didn’t Buy

Apple announced that it will be discontinuing the original, full-size HomePod and will now focus its speaker efforts on the HomePod mini. This was revealed in a statement to TechCrunch saying:

“HomePod mini has been a hit since its debut last fall, offering customers amazing sound, an intelligent assistant, and smart home control all for just $99. We are focusing our efforts on the HomePod mini. We are discontinuing the original HomePod, it will continue to be available while supplies last through the Apple Online Store, Apple Retail Stores, and Apple Authorized Resellers. Apple will provide HomePod customers with software updates and service and support through Apple Care.”

The full-size Homepod smart speaker has surely been a fan-favourite for a couple of years now. This is because of the great sound quality it offers despite the criticised launch price. Luckily, the tech firm dropped the price in April 2019 and eventually came out with a much cheaper solution, the HomePod mini.

This move by the iPhone-maker doesn’t come out as much of a surprise bearing in mind the drop in sales of the HomePod lately. Furthermore, it could be seen as an effort by Apple to raise the sales of the HomePod mini that was launched late last year. The gadget has been described by reviewers as a decent speaker with good sound for its size.

The HomePod mini also brings in a number of new features. This begins with a fairly fast Siri thanks to microphones that do an admirable job to hear your voice commands even under loud music.