When COVID-19 struck a lot of things changed. This includes how mobile money operations worked. Most Telcos had to make all transactions under KES 1,000 free and mobile bank transactions free. All in a bid to help ease the pressure on Kenyans. Now that times look to be looking brighter, companies like Telkom are revising their T-Kash transaction fees.
Telkom aims to reintroduce a small fee for transactions that had been free for nearly a year now.
Telkom Revise 2021 T-Kash Transaction Fees
Here are the new charges, effective from today, March 5 2021;
|Min
|Max
|Sending to Registered user (T-Kash and other networks)
|Sending to unregistered user
|Withdrawal fees
|1
|49
|FREE
|N/A
|N/A
|50
|100
|FREE
|N/A
|10
|101
|500
|5
|36
|26
|501
|1000
|4112
|41
|26
|1001
|1500
|20
|46
|26
|1501
|2500
|32
|61
|26
|2501
|3500
|45
|93
|48
|3501
|5000
|55
|120
|65
|5001
|75000
|65
|145
|80
|7501
|10000
|85
|190
|105
|10001
|15000
|90
|245
|155
|15001
|20000
|90
|265
|175
|20001
|35000
|100
|285
|175
|35001
|50000
|100
|N/A
|265
|50001
|150000
|100
|N/A
|295
Things to note
- There are no charges for transactions under KES 100 (Only withdrawal charges)
- The daily T-Kash limit per transaction remains at KES 150,000.
- The daily sending limit is still at KSh 300,000 with a wallet limit access of KES 300, 000.
- Also, note that any transactions between KSh 50,000 up to KSh 300,000 will attract a rate of KES 100. All other fees will remain the same.
