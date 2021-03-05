When COVID-19 struck a lot of things changed. This includes how mobile money operations worked. Most Telcos had to make all transactions under KES 1,000 free and mobile bank transactions free. All in a bid to help ease the pressure on Kenyans. Now that times look to be looking brighter, companies like Telkom are revising their T-Kash transaction fees.

Telkom aims to reintroduce a small fee for transactions that had been free for nearly a year now.

Telkom Revise 2021 T-Kash Transaction Fees

Here are the new charges, effective from today, March 5 2021;

Min Max Sending to Registered user (T-Kash and other networks) Sending to unregistered user Withdrawal fees 1 49 FREE N/A N/A 50 100 FREE N/A 10 101 500 5 36 26 501 1000 4112 41 26 1001 1500 20 46 26 1501 2500 32 61 26 2501 3500 45 93 48 3501 5000 55 120 65 5001 75000 65 145 80 7501 10000 85 190 105 10001 15000 90 245 155 15001 20000 90 265 175 20001 35000 100 285 175 35001 50000 100 N/A 265 50001 150000 100 N/A 295

Things to note