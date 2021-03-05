Telcos

Here’s How Much It Will Cost You To Send and Receive Money On Telkom T-Kash

Anfernee Onamu  By
Telkom T-Kash
When COVID-19 struck a lot of things changed. This includes how mobile money operations worked. Most Telcos had to make all transactions under KES 1,000 free and mobile bank transactions free. All in a bid to help ease the pressure on Kenyans. Now that times look to be looking brighter, companies like Telkom are revising their T-Kash transaction fees.

Telkom aims to reintroduce a small fee for transactions that had been free for nearly a year now.

Telkom Revise 2021 T-Kash Transaction Fees

Here are the new charges, effective from today, March 5 2021;

Min Max Sending to Registered user (T-Kash and other networks) Sending to unregistered user Withdrawal fees
1 49 FREE N/A N/A
50 100 FREE N/A 10
101 500 5 36 26
501 1000 4112 41 26
1001 1500 20 46 26
1501 2500 32 61 26
2501 3500 45 93 48
3501 5000 55 120 65
5001 75000 65 145 80
7501 10000 85 190 105
10001 15000 90 245 155
15001 20000 90 265 175
20001 35000 100 285 175
35001 50000 100 N/A 265
50001 150000 100 N/A 295
Things to note
  • There are no charges for transactions under KES 100 (Only withdrawal charges)
  • The daily T-Kash limit per transaction remains at KES 150,000.
  • The daily sending limit is still at KSh 300,000 with a wallet limit access of KES 300, 000.
  • Also, note that any transactions between KSh 50,000 up to KSh 300,000 will attract a rate of KES 100. All other fees will remain the same.
