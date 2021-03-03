Last night was a busy night for Kenyans. The aircraft carrying 1.02 million doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine arrived at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi. The arrival sent waves across the country and there have been non-stop discussions about the COVID-19 Vaccine in Kenya ever since.

All seems and sounds to be okay, however, as we know, Kenyans must be part and parcel of the entire process. Ever since the landing, Kenyans on Twitter have been commenting on the entirety of the process and it’s way too entertaining to pass up.

Many are focusing on different aspects of the COVAX process. For instance, many are wondering if we will even get the actual vaccine.

Kenya unaeza enda kudungwa hiyo vaccine wakudunge maji ya Dasani. Kumbe vaccine iliibiwa kitambo. — DUAL CHROMOSOMES ✨ (@FellMentKE) March 3, 2021

Others are still in doubt of the whole process relating it to the last transaction we had with the donations from Jack Ma.

I am not sure why I am a bit apprehensive; just watching the TV…. the same lot that received the Jack Ma donations are at hand to receive the vaccines. Is anyone thinking what I am thinking…. — The Undecided Voter (@macharialink) March 2, 2021

Most people do not think we will even see the vaccine suggesting it will get lost in transit.

''At approximately 00:00hrs we lost contact with the cargo while en route to Kitengela'' — shillionaire (@_ess_ey) March 2, 2021

Exactly how the vaccines will disappear pic.twitter.com/RJsQ6Z18TC — 🤣🤣🤣🤣 (@mulandi_tim) March 3, 2021

The last of the bunch is probably my favourite. The group with suggestions. They know that it will probably be difficult to administer the COVID-19 vaccine in Kenya to all those who require it so they have a pretty straight forward solution.

Govt ikidai Wakenya wapate hio vaccine wanafaa waongee na EABL vizuri, they find a way of mixing the vaccine with alcohol

Kenya nusu itakuwa vaccinated in a week — Turizzlessss🔥 (@OnlyOneTuri) March 3, 2021

Top government officials among them Health CS Mutahi Kagwe received the consignment. “This is a historic day for Kenya, marking an important milestone in our fight against COVID-19,” Kagwe said.

Following the arrival, there has been a lot of talk and speculation and a lot is yet to be fully confirmed. But for now, this is how we expect the doses to be distributed.