As 2020 finally draws to a close, Google has released the ‘Year in Search’ lists for the year, showing what kept Kenyans curious all year long. Knowing how crazy 2020 has been, it would be expected for the search queries to be quite different. As it turns out, everything related to the COVID-19 pandemic was among the top on the list.

According to Google, the English Premier League and the U.S. elections were the number one and two trending search queries respectively. This is reasonable considering how eager football fans across the country were to have European leagues restart after being called off in the wake of the pandemic. The U.S. elections obviously caught everyone’s attention as the battle between President-elect Joe Biden and the incumbent Donald J.Trump grew stiffer with every passing day.

Kenyans also turned to Google to get more information on the pandemic and how to stay safe and healthy. Google Trends shows that a lot of Kenyans searched on the situation in the country, the latest statistics, symptoms, prevention measures and vaccines. Additionally, many wanted to know about the bizarre situation in Tanzania as the World Health Organisation expressed concern over the laxity when it came to monitoring the pandemic.

The reopening dates for schools was also a cause of concern for Kenyans, making it the fifth trending search query. Conflicting reports had been coming out in the last few months about when the government would finally order the resumption of schools across the country.

Top 10 Trending General Queries

1. English Premier League

2. US elections

3. Thank you coronavirus helpers

4. Coronavirus in Kenya

5. Schools reopening in Kenya

6. Tanzania coronavirus

7. Boris Johnson

8. Coronavirus in Italy

9. Waiguru impeachment

10. London marathon

Top 10 Trending Local Personalities

1. Miguna Miguna

2. Babu Owino

3. Raphael Tuju

4. Joan Kubai

5. Mutahi Kagwe

6. Oscar Sudi

7. Mercy Mwangangi

8. Willis Raburu

9. Moses Kuria

10. George Magoha