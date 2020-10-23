Safaricom and Microsoft Partner To Launch Videoconferencing Platform

Safaricom PLC and Microsoft yesterday took to the stage to launch a virtual conferencing facility that enables hotels to host meetings. The business-to-business product dubbed Revmeet comes about a month and a half after eight facilities in Nairobi and Mombasa were used for testing. This was done by hosting parallel groups attending the same meeting.

According to Microsoft, the virtual meeting platform was encrypted in order to host secure one-on-one interactions for specific meetings.

Safaricom’s task is to provide reliable internet bandwidth across Kenya and to other networks across the globe.

Revmeet will cost KES 10,000 for up to a two-hour session, KES 15,000 for up to a five-hour session and KES 20,000 for a 24-hour virtual session.

The product has surely received positive feedback from various businesses. This includes PrideInn Hotels, whose founder and group managing director Hasnain Noorani welcomed it saying it creates an avenue for the hospitality industry to host small groups of people attending such meetings.

“Concentration is high when one is with like-minded attendees of such meetings. We did host 350 people in Nairobi and Mombasa during meetings addressed by speakers from Spain and Canada,” he said.

Other facilities like Naivasha’s Enaishipai Lodge, Serena and Sarova have also invested in similar IT facilities enabling virtual meetings.

Microsoft has surely been making efforts in getting people across the globe to adapt to the current times through its other video call platforms. We have seen Skype get some updates in a bid to try and catch up with Zoom that has been dominating the industry this year.

Google Meet has been another subject to a major revamp to try and make it suitable especially for professional meetings.