Nigeria Government Warns Media Over “Inciteful” #EndSARS Coverage

Anyone that has access to news outlets or social media is aware of the grave situation in Nigeria. Nigerians have for a while now been crying out for the disbandment of the ill-famed anti-robbery police unit known as SARS.

The police force that was formed nearly thirty years ago has been notorious in its operations that have been viewed as ways of oppression against the Nigerian people rather than protection. SARS has been accused of excessive use of force, rapes, murder, kidnap and other acts of felony.

The most recent outrage involved the SARS being accused of harshly treating any young person who showcases any kind of extravagant lifestyle. The youth called out the force of theft and violence against individuals who hadn’t even done anything wrong.

The uproar did obviously gain a lot of traction in the West African nation and all over the world via social media with millions calling for the abolishment of SARS. This was shortly followed by reports of the Nigeria government announcing it had disbanded SARS. However, the atmosphere on the ground was different as the force has actually been banned in the past only to come back later on.

This has not stopped people from demonstrating across various Nigerian cities. Support has also been coming in from people across the globe airing out the same sentiments.

The evil the government has done is enough and needs to come to an end ASAP! There is strength in unity and we WILL be heard! We will win this fight. God is in control🙏🏾 #EndPoliceBrutality #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeraNOW #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/KnkjzKN6h0 — Not3s (@Not3sofficial) October 21, 2020

Unfortunately, the past few days have been filled with reports of the police using brutal force against the peaceful protesters, a situation that has made the uproar even louder. Moreover, it is clear that the Nigeria government is trying to silence the cause that has demanded attention all over the world.

One scenario would be the government warning media outlets against publishing reports about the protest. The National Broadcasting Commission of Nigeria has been issuing reminders to the people about using broadcasting technologies in a manner that does “incite” further chaos.

“The broadcaster shall approach with restraints, the use of materials from user-generated sources in order not to embarrass individuals, organizations, government or cause disaffection, incite to panic or rift society at large,” concludes the Commission.

This has obviously not been taken lightly as it is perceived as an effort by the commission to silence the cause. As a matter of fact, the regulations when read plainly, are basically an attempt to stop Nigerian media from reporting what’s really happening in the country.

This has made many turn to social media where shocking clips have been posted showing people getting shot by the police. All anyone outside Nigeria can do right now is stand with the people of Nigeria and voice out for justice.