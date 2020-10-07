You Can Now Stream These Local TV Channels on Showmax

Showmax has announced the addition of five Kenyan mainstream TV channels that will be accessible to subscribers from today. These channels are K24, KTN Home, KTN News, KBC and NTV that will be broadcasted 24 hours a day.

It is clear to see why Showmax would have these channels readily available as they are free-to-air on digital TVs and set-top boxes. Additionally, some of these are also accessible on YouTube as they are streamed live every day.

Speaking about the development, Yolisa Phahle, CEO of Connected Video at MultiChoice, said, “We’re constantly working on new ways to improve the Showmax experience for our subscribers. Whether it’s M-Pesa payments or daily episodes of Maisha Magic favourites like Selina, Kina and Kovu as well as weekly episodes of Sol Family and Hullabaloo Estate, our local-first approach keeps our Kenyan subscribers top of mind.”

The significant omission from the list is Royal Media Services’ Citizen TV. The channel, according to Communications Authority, is widely popular across the country accounting for nearly half of all the viewership of all local free-to-air TV channels.

This comes shortly after Showmax had announced to get rid of three of its live international news channels that had just been added in March. So, it will be interesting to see whether these channels come to the platform or not.

It has also been just three months since Showmax Pro was launched to add live sport from SuperSport, news and music channels to the existing entertainment catalogue. Both Showmax and Showmax Pro are available on a mobile plan that is half the price and available to stream on mobile devices.