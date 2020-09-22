Hope For Huawei As Intel Gets Nod From The To Supply Computer Chips

Huawei might finally be seeing some light at the end of the very dark tunnel after Intel confirmed that it will be able to do some business with the Chinese tech firm. Intel reported that it has obtained a licence from the U.S. government to supply Huawei with some of its computer products.

The news comes follows shortly after the new restrictions that were made official on September 15th barring US companies from conducting any business with Huawei.

Relations between China and the U.S. have been deteriorating drastically in the last two years and 2019 made it clear that Trump’s administration was out for blood. Huawei was the first victim of this trade war after being banned from trading any of its products in the U.S. market. In return, no tech firm including Google, Qualcomm and Intel was allowed to supply their hardware and software to the Chinese giant.

However, the last few days might just be a source of hope as AMD, Intel’s competitor, also announced that they were granted a licence to sell their products to companies in the entity list.

Other firms like Google and Qualcomm that dealt with Huawei’s smartphone division still have not been able to get any greenlight. It is quite clear that this ban has affected Huawei in terms of smartphone sales as they do not come with Google services or Qualcomm’s high-end processor chips. Suprisingly though, its business in the Chinese market has been booming more than ever helping the company rise to the top place in Q1 2020.

Either way, here’s to hoping that the other firms are granted the same permission as AMD and Intel.