The PlayStation 5 Showcase event was clearly anticipated by gamers across the world. While we were all just waiting for the official pricing of the console and release date, Sony did treat us to a couple of interesting titles that will be coming up for the PlayStation 5

Final Fantasy XVI

The return of Final Fantasy must have excited a lot of gamers around the world considering how much it has been waited for since last year. As we all know from the whole series, it is all about mythical creatures and finding magical objects. The graphics, however, did not look that impressive but it would be too early to make any judgements.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Gameplay)

Square Enix followed up with the presentation of its most exciting pieces in abid to showcase further details about the title. The game had obviously been revealed during PS5 reveal event but we got to see a little more about how we will be playing with web-shooting crusader.

From the gameplay video alone, you could tell that a lot has been drawn from its predecessor. But there were also aspects brought in to make it unique.

Hogwarts Legacy

You can finally go back to Hogwarts School of Wizardry and Witchcraft thanks to the new Harry Potter-inspired video game, Hogwarts Legacy. From the trailer alone, it is clear that the game’s creators are trying to separate the storyline as much as possible from J.K. Rowling’s creatives while also basing the game on it at the same time.

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War

Your military skills will still be needed with the next-gen as the COD comes back with a new cinematic title. The gameplay video did show a section of a mission where the character is required to cease a plane meant to transport a targeted criminal.

Luckily, PlayStation 4 players will be able to get a peek at the game from 18th September to 20th as the game looks to roll out for trial.