Oxford Cambridge Announces Free for Download For All Books

It looks like Oxford Cambridge is looking out for the educational future of the students at home. The renowned ‘library’ is offering their books for free download until the 30th of September for all those affected by the pandemic.

Oxford Free Books For Download

According to Oxford, the offer includes books for

International Primary Programme Oxford International Primary Computing Lower Secondary Programme IB programme Cambridge Assessment international AQA.

On its website, Oxford University Press says that this is in order to support teaching and learning at home. They are providing free access to more than 200 digital versions of its Student Books.

The offer is meant to support students and schools that are affected by the pandemic. You can download the books on this website: http://bit.ly/CXCTextbooks.

The official word from Oxford;

