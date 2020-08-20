KEPSA Launches Virtual Platform For All Kenyan Private Schools

The Kenya Private Schools Association (KEPSA) has run to the rescue of private schools that have clearly been affected by the ongoing pandemic. Learners in these schools will now be able to access educational resources from a single platform following the launch of a virtual school by KEPSA.

The virtual platform seeks to ensure teaching and learning in private schools continue amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

KEPSA says that this new initiative comes as a relief to the 11,600 private schools across the country that were facing a complete shut down as they struggled to pay tutors, rents and overhead costs.

“The plan is to close the digital divide by ensuring online learning for the poorest child and put some money in the teachers’ pockets,” said KEPSA chairperson Mutheu Kasanga.

KEPSA has launched the platform countrywide in partnership with Absa Bank under a campaign named Masomo Iendelee, Linda Mwalimu.

The association also announced its team-up with digital education system and content provider EduVOD. This is in order to activate the virtual schools, provide content and training for teachers.

KEPSA’s initiative runs alongside the government’s new Community Learning Initiative that will use teachers employed by the Teachers Service Commission (TSC).

Prior to this, many institutions have been forced to engage over 2.4 million learners through other sites that have proven to be expensive and somewhat unreliable. However, KEPSA notes that its new service will not dictate how much the private schools charge parents to use the platform, but promises the fees will be friendly.

“It is an open platform meaning that the schools can admit learners from anywhere across the country and they can also open several campuses,” said KEPSA chief executive Peter Ndoro.