Netflix To Soon Help You Choose Movies With New ‘Shuffle Play’ Button

Once in a while, we get to be those Netflix viewers that cannot really decide what exactly to watch. Well, it looks like Netflix is looking to help with that. This is with a new “shuffle” option that the streaming platform is currently testing.

With this option, users can get to automatically pick a random movie or series. This will be based on what they’ve seen previously, the genres they prefer, and the titles they might have saved in the “My List” row.

In a statement, Netflix said,” The purpose of the test is to make it easier for members to find something to watch.” The company also notes that it plans to learn from these tests and come up with a permanent “shuffle” feature that will be rolled out for everyone.

“We’re always looking for better ways to connect members with shows and films that they will love. We run these tests in different countries and for different periods of time, and only make them broadly available if people find them useful,” the statement read further.

The feature test is currently being run worldwide but with select users. If you’re among those, you’ll see either see a “Shuffle Play” button on the profile selection screen or a “Play Something” option in the Netflix TV app sidebar menu.

Apparently, Netflix had been experimenting with this feature for quite a while now.

In April last year, it put a shuffle button on TV shows, letting users watch a random episode of a series they picked. The new shuffle test is naturally much broader in its functioning.

While other features like “Play Something” had been tested previously, “Shuffle Play” is currently the only version of the test still in place.