Best Smartphones You Can Get in Kenya- First Half 2020

We can all admit that this year has been really tough on the smartphone industry. But a number of companies have been doing their best to get back to normal by launching various smartphones. So, here are are some of the best smartphones you can get in various Kenyan stores on all frontiers; budget, mid-tier and flagship.

Smartphones Below 20k

Infinix Hot 9- KES 14,000

Software: Android 10, XOS 6.0

Processor: MediaTek Helio A25

Display: 6.6 inches, 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio

Memory/Storage: 2GB/32GB

Rear Camera: 16MP+2MP+2MP+AI Lens

Front Camera: 8MP

Battery: 5000mAh

Port: micro USB, headphone jack

TECNO Camon 15 Air- KES 16,000

Software: Android 10

Processor: MediaTek Helio P22

Display: 6.6″, 720 x 1600 pixels

Memory/Storage: 4GB/64GB

Rear Camera: 48MP+5MP2MP+2MP

Front Camera: 16MP

Battery: 5000mAh

Charging port: Micro USB

Between 20k and 30k

Redmi Note 9s- KES 25,000

Software: Android 10

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G

Display: 6.67″ FHD+

Memory/Storage: 6GB/128GB

Rear Camera: 48MP+8MP+2MP+5MP

Front Camera: 16MP

Battery: 5020mAh

Charging port: USB Type-C

TECNO Camon 15 Premier- KES 27,000

Software: Android 10

Processor: MediaTek Helio P35

Display: 6.6″ 1080 x 2340 pixels

Memory/Storage: 6GB/128GB

Rear Camera: 64MP+5MP+2MP

Front Camera: 32MP

Battery: 4000mAh

Charging port: Micro USB

OPPO A92– KES 30,000

Software: Android 10, ColorOS 7.1

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 665

Display: 6.5 inches, 1080 x 2340 pixels, 20:9 ratio

Memory/Storage: 8GB/128GB

Rear Camera: 48MP+8MP+2MP+2MP

Front Camera: 16MP

Battery: 5000mAh

Port: USB Type-C, headphone jack

Huawei Nova 7i– KES 30,000

Software: Android 10, EMUI 10, no Google Play Services

Processor: Kirin 810

Display: 6.4 inches, 1080 x 2310 pixels

Memory/Storage: 8GB/128GB

Rear Camera: 48MP+8MP+2MP+2MP

Front Camera: 16MP

Battery: 4200mAh

Port: USB Type C, headphone jack

Over 30k

OPPO Reno 3 Pro- KES 40,000

Software: Android 10

Processor: MediaTek Helio P90

Display: 6.4″ AMOLED 1080 x 2400 pixels

Memory/Storage: 8GB/128GB

Rear Camera: 48MP+13MP+8MP+2MP

Front Camera: 44MP

Battery: 4025mAh

Charging port: USB-C

Below 100k

iPhone SE 2020- KES 65,000

Software: iOS 13

Processor: Apple A13 Bionic

Display: 4.7 inches, 750 x 1334 pixels, 16:9 ratio

Memory/Storage: 3GB/128GB

Rear Camera: 12MP

Front Camera: 7MP

Battery: 1821mAh, wireless charging

Port: Lightning port

Samsung Galaxy S20– KES 80,000

Software: Android 10

Processor: Exynos 990

Display: 6.2″ AMOLED 1440 x 3200 pixels

Memory/Storage: 8GB/128GB

Rear Camera: 12MP+64MP+12MP

Front Camera: 10MP

Battery: 4000mAh

Charging port: USB-C

Ultimate Flaghships- 100k and Over

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus- KES 100,000

Software: Android 10

Processor: Exynos 990

Display: 6.7″ AMOLED 1440 x 3200 pixels

Memory/Storage: 8GB/128GB

Rear Camera: 12MP+64MP+12MP

Front Camera: 10MP

Battery: 4500mAh

Charging port: USB-C

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra- KES 125,000

Software: Android 10

Processor: Exynos 990

Display: 6.9″ AMOLED 1440 x 3200 pixels

Memory/Storage: 12GB/128GB

Rear Camera: 108MP+48MP+12MP

Front Camera: 40MP

Battery: 5000mAh

Charging port: USB-C