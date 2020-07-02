Best Smartphones You Can Get in Kenya- First Half 2020

We can all admit that this year has been really tough on the smartphone industry. But a number of companies have been doing their best to get back to normal by launching various smartphones. So, here are are some of the best smartphones you can get in various Kenyan stores on all frontiers; budget, mid-tier and flagship.
Smartphones Below 20k
Infinix Hot 9- KES 14,000
Software: Android 10, XOS 6.0
Processor: MediaTek Helio A25
Display: 6.6 inches, 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio
Memory/Storage: 2GB/32GB
Rear Camera: 16MP+2MP+2MP+AI Lens
Front Camera: 8MP
Battery: 5000mAh
Port: micro USB, headphone jack
TECNO Camon 15 Air- KES 16,000
Software: Android 10
Processor: MediaTek Helio P22
Display: 6.6″, 720 x 1600 pixels
Memory/Storage: 4GB/64GB
Rear Camera: 48MP+5MP2MP+2MP
Front Camera: 16MP
Battery: 5000mAh
Charging port: Micro USB
Between 20k and 30k
Redmi Note 9s- KES 25,000
Software: Android 10
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Display: 6.67″ FHD+
Memory/Storage: 6GB/128GB
Rear Camera: 48MP+8MP+2MP+5MP
Front Camera: 16MP
Battery: 5020mAh
Charging port: USB Type-C
TECNO Camon 15 Premier- KES 27,000
Software: Android 10
Processor: MediaTek Helio P35
Display: 6.6″ 1080 x 2340 pixels
Memory/Storage: 6GB/128GB
Rear Camera: 64MP+5MP+2MP
Front Camera: 32MP
Battery: 4000mAh
Charging port: Micro USB
OPPO A92– KES 30,000
Software: Android 10, ColorOS 7.1
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Display: 6.5 inches, 1080 x 2340 pixels, 20:9 ratio
Memory/Storage: 8GB/128GB
Rear Camera: 48MP+8MP+2MP+2MP
Front Camera: 16MP
Battery: 5000mAh
Port: USB Type-C, headphone jack
Huawei Nova 7i– KES 30,000
Software: Android 10, EMUI 10, no Google Play Services
Processor: Kirin 810
Display: 6.4 inches, 1080 x 2310 pixels
Memory/Storage: 8GB/128GB
Rear Camera: 48MP+8MP+2MP+2MP
Front Camera: 16MP
Battery: 4200mAh
Port: USB Type C, headphone jack
Over 30k
OPPO Reno 3 Pro- KES 40,000
Software: Android 10
Processor: MediaTek Helio P90
Display: 6.4″ AMOLED 1080 x 2400 pixels
Memory/Storage: 8GB/128GB
Rear Camera: 48MP+13MP+8MP+2MP
Front Camera: 44MP
Battery: 4025mAh
Charging port: USB-C
Below 100k
iPhone SE 2020- KES 65,000
Software: iOS 13
Processor: Apple A13 Bionic
Display: 4.7 inches, 750 x 1334 pixels, 16:9 ratio
Memory/Storage: 3GB/128GB
Rear Camera: 12MP
Front Camera: 7MP
Battery: 1821mAh, wireless charging
Port: Lightning port
Samsung Galaxy S20– KES 80,000
Software: Android 10
Processor: Exynos 990
Display: 6.2″ AMOLED 1440 x 3200 pixels
Memory/Storage: 8GB/128GB
Rear Camera: 12MP+64MP+12MP
Front Camera: 10MP
Battery: 4000mAh
Charging port: USB-C
Ultimate Flaghships- 100k and Over
Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus- KES 100,000
Software: Android 10
Processor: Exynos 990
Display: 6.7″ AMOLED 1440 x 3200 pixels
Memory/Storage: 8GB/128GB
Rear Camera: 12MP+64MP+12MP
Front Camera: 10MP
Battery: 4500mAh
Charging port: USB-C
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra- KES 125,000
Software: Android 10
Processor: Exynos 990
Display: 6.9″ AMOLED 1440 x 3200 pixels
Memory/Storage: 12GB/128GB
Rear Camera: 108MP+48MP+12MP
Front Camera: 40MP
Battery: 5000mAh
Charging port: USB-C
