One thing that has been clear over time is that not all Twitter users like the updated web version. From the moved buttons to the dark mode, Twitter has tried to update its layout over time but that hasn’t really been received well. Luckily, the site has always given users who don’t like the updated layout a chance to stick to the old design. Well, it seems like the grace period is over and Twitter wants to focus on just one layout for everyone.

If you received a certain message from Twitter and you ignored it, you will now be sad to know that the legacy site is over and done with. Twitter did send a warning to users hacking the site using unsupported browsers to access the original theme that their time was coming to an end on June 1st, 2020.

“This is the legacy version of twitter.com. We will be shutting it down on June 1, 2020. Please switch to a supported browser, or disable the extension which masks your browser,” read the notice.

The new interface was last updated and rolled out on July 2019, which was welcomed with criticism from users. The layout consists of a large left-hand sidebar that shows all of Twitter’s key sections, i.e. Notifications, Direct Messages, Explore, Bookmarks, Profile, Lists, and Settings button.

The organisation of the buttons is mostly what a number of users have never really grown into. The fact that the timeline is mostly based on ‘top tweets’ rather than going with a chronological order has also not been as suitable.

Maybe Twitter might update the current theme and make it more friendly than it is for many right now.