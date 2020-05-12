After last week’s speculation of Huawei renewing last year’s flagship, Huawei P30 Pro, the company has finally confirmed the phone’s existing. This includes the official reveal of the smartphone’s pricing, specs and colours. Dubbed the Huawei P30 Pro New Edition, this model is a sure strategy by the Chinese firm to bring back phones that were last running on Android.

With the fractured relationship, Huawei has had with the US government, none of the American companies including Google has still been allowed to conduct business with it. This meant that despite Huawei’s new phones running on Android as a base, they could not have Google services and apps. This has proven to be a real struggle for the company since 2019 as the sales of its new smartphones have proven to plummet over time. The P30 Pro is, however, expected to give some sort of healing.

The phone whose pre-order has already begun in Germany alone is said to pack the exact same configurations as last year’s model. Paired with a Kirin 980 processor are 8GB of memory, 256GB internal storage and a 6.47-inch OLED display. The phone is powered by a 4200mAh battery. Photography will be possible through the same highly-regarded quad-lens rear camera array with 5x optical zoom. The only major difference may be the fact that the phone will not include 128GB or 512GB variants.

According to Huawei, the P30 Pro New Edition will come in three colourways; black, Silver Frost, and Aurora. Silver Frost is a colourway we saw on the newer P40 Pro but never saw on the original P30 Pro. The phone is first set to hit general sale in Germany on May 15 for around KES 86,000. It may not be clear right now whether Kenyan customers will be lucky enough to get it but it’s reasonable to consider. Obviously, the price will be a little higher than that in Kenyan stores.