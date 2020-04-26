How To Stream Live Church Services in Kenya

We can all admit that the current COVID-19 pandemic has affected or better yet interrupted normal life as we know it. In a bid to try and curb the fast spread of the virus, we cannot go to work or school. Public gatherings are also not a thing right now and for that, we cannot have normal Sundays anymore.

While you were quite used to going to Church for your Sunday, Saturday or mid-week service/mass, none of that is a thing now. Luckily, the tech we have now allows to still have services straight from our homes via various social media or video streaming platforms.

So, here’s a couple of the services from major churches in Kenya that you can get to live stream and watch.

CITAM Church Online

Christ Is The Answer Ministries is a church quite known in Nairobi and beyond with various branches located in different locations around Nairobi including Valley Road and Karen.

Well, you can get to catch their services live-streamed on YouTube and its respective social media pages that get to premiere every Sunday at 11 am.

Shrine Of Mary Help Of Christian Don Bosco

You can get to virtually attend mass held at this Catholic Church located in Upper Hill on YouTube every Sunday morning at 11 am as well.

All Saints’ Cathedral Nairobi

The well known All Saints’ Cathedral that’s part of the Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) also gets to hold services every Sunday morning that are live-streamed on YouTube at 11 am.

Jubilee Christian Church

The well-known Pentecostal Church based in Parklands has also not held back from having Sunday services on YouTube.

Nairobi East SDA Church

The Adventist Church located in Nairobi East also gets to hold Saturday services that you can catch on YouTube.

Note: Of course, there are so many more services that are live-streamed not only on YouTube but also on Facebook or Twitter that you can catch every weekend. You can just get to search for them and have yourself a good Sunday or Saturday.