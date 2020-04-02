YouTube Is Trying To Make A TikTok Competitor

Another day and another rival wants to get into the proverbial ring with the hugely popular video-sharing app. YouTube is planning to up its game by creating a TikTok competitor, Shorts, in the wake of what must be the longest curfew in a while.

YouTube Shorts

It sounds like a recurring story. Social media sites picking from one another trying to have everything all on one platform. This would be a second time running for YouTube. It is similar to how they rolled out a Stories format to compete with Snapchat and Instagram.

According to the Information, YouTube is planning an effort to counter the viral social media platform with a product called “Shorts.” It will notably live inside the existing YouTube for Android and iOS clients rather than being a standalone app.

Shorts will include a feed of brief videos posted by users inside YouTube. They plan to take advantage of the video service’s catalogue of licensed music and songs.

From what we understand, these songs will be available to use as soundtracks for the videos created by users. By making Shorts available inside the YouTube apps, Google is guaranteeing a built-in audience.

The ‘Shorts’ will live alongside full videos in the Subscriptions tab. However, unlike videos, these Stories are limited to a certain subscriber count, with that possibly applying to the initial launch of Shorts.

TikTok and YouTube the top 20 charts as some of the most downloaded apps in the country. Make no mistake. We do appreciate the effort but is it really the right time for YouTube to push Shorts against TikTok?

The Ol’ Faithful Tweeter Aren’t Too Happy…

…And I agree with them YouTube has of late been struggling with their algorithms and as one Jose says,

It will be like Google Hangouts, good features, accessible but no one will use it.

Fix ur own platform first PLEASE — Aishas twin🖤 (@OhMyGodExposeU) April 1, 2020

Why are these companies struggling so hard to come up with good names? "Shorts" nice. Why not, "Briefs" — Mille Aux Arc Plateaus (@gros__pipi) April 1, 2020

We don’t have all the information yet but we will update this article as soon as we can.