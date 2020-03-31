COVID-19 still continues to spread across the globe, impacting day to day activities. Streets in major cities are almost deserted with everyone being forced to stay at home. But as much as we want to do our part, we have to admit that the boredom is nothing short of horrible.

Well, for some extra entertainment, the World Health Organisation (WHO) is now recommending gamers to stay indoors during the pandemic and play healthy video games. This guideline is backed even further by video game creators who are also adjusting to the troubling times.

With more games being made free, it surely won’t need much persuasion for players to stay home and play their favourite titles. WHO has even kickstarted a campaign #PlayApartTogether to encourage self-isolation and of course, gaming.

To push it further, the organisation has also partnered with studios like Activision Blizzard and Riot Games. Since Activision claims popular video games like Call Of Duty, one would only imagine some good news coming from them soon.

The CEO of Riot Games, Nicolo Laurent, has also been a part of the campaign sending out positive messages to players. “For Rioters, playing games is more than just a game; it’s a meaningful life pursuit. And now, for the billions of players around the world, playing games could help the pursuit of saving lives. Let’s beat this COVID-19 boss battle together.”

We’re joining @WHO and game studios around the world to #PlayApartTogether to flatten the curve of COVID-19. Games are a unique way to stay connected with friends and family, even if we can't be together physically. pic.twitter.com/MorVdfHc9H — Riot Games (@riotgames) March 28, 2020

Of course, even the gaming industry has been greatly hit by the outbreak. This goes form delayed video game releases to cancelled tournaments even in Kenya. But it is indeed reassuring to see WHO and the industry support the endeavour to beat the virus.

Moreover, the League Of Legends creator, Riot Games has gone ahead to contribute KES 105 million to COVID-19 relief. However, we cannot ignore the fact that still number of these video games haven’t done much to encourage people to stay at home. Only a handful of developers have been able to waiver the numerous bills that gamers are forced to pay to continue playing the titles.