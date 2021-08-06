How To Login To Any Computer If You Forgot Your Password

For educational purposes only

Without passwords, there is barely any security. Sometimes our passwords can be our own downfall. We do tend to forget them and may end up losing everything. Maybe you have lost a loved one and need access to their files. Situations may differ but this is one way to login to any computer if you forgot your password. This might be a little tricky so relax, get comfortable and take it slow.

Login To Your PC Without Your Password

Turn off your computer Turn on the computer while pressing the Shift button. This will take you into recovery mode Click ‘Advanced Options’ Then hit ‘Troubleshoot’ Select Advanced options Click System image recovery Hit cancel and then click next Select advanced and ‘Install a driver’. Select ‘okay’ Go to ‘This PC’ Go to local disk where Windows is Installed (Most likely local disk {C}) Open that and go to Windows Folder Open the System 32 folder and look for ‘Utilman’ Right click the Utilman file and rename it to ‘Utilman.Old’ After renaming it, refresh the file and search for ‘CMD’ Right Click on ‘CMD’ and rename it Utilman When you are done, click cancel until you get back to recovery mode and click ‘Continue with Windows 10’ and hit Enter It will take you back to the password screen. Head over to the bottom right corner and click the timer looking icon It will open a new page. Type in ‘control userpasswords2’ as it is here. Then click the Enter button When it is done, it will take you to the username where you can change your password. Choose ‘Reset Password’ and when you are done hit okay. Type in the new password and click enter.

Kindly note that this is only for educational purposes and should not be used for ulterior motives. I hope this helps you login to your computer if you forgot your password. Here’s a video for further explanation.