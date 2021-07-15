KOT Reacts To News of Unchanging Fuel Prices in Kenya

Every drop counts

When fuel prices in Kenya go up, everyone is affected. Those going to work, those travelling, those transporting goods and those buying these goods. It’s quite the pyramid with the people at the bottom being heavily affected. Before we get down to the reactions, let’s get you in the loop of what’s happening.

Fuel Prices in Kenya Skyrocket

In case you are out of the loop, a few months ago, fuel prices hit a nine-year high due to rising crude costs in the global market. Why? Well, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) linked the expensive fuel to the recovery in crude oil prices. They increased the cost of imported refined fuel, from $55.27 a barrel to $61.61.

This means motorists in Nairobi have been paying

KES 127.14 per litre of diesel from Sh115.18

KES107.66. for a litre of super petrol From KES 102

Expecting a change, Kenyans were hit by the rude awakening that the fuel prices are not changing.

The Energy and Petroleum Regulations Authority has retained the current fuel prices citing an increase in landed costs of fuel.#PrimeEdition @CarolWNjenga ^CW#ThisIsKBC pic.twitter.com/x8KIzSjHSD — KBC Channel1 News (@KBCChannel1) July 14, 2021

Latest review of fuel prices in Kenya. pic.twitter.com/AluIkmGex9 — Switch TV Kenya (@switchtvkenya) July 14, 2021

Good news for Wananchi as fuel prices remain unchanged for the second month in a row despite numerous reports that the price of petrol, diesel and kerosene would go up. pic.twitter.com/Mibogdcero — #KenyaMoja 🇰🇪 (@ItsDavidMaina) July 15, 2021

Fuel prices remain unchanged for another month. August/September prices will be interesting to watch — Daniel N Wahome (@MistaWahome) July 14, 2021

The prices however still do not sit well with Kenyans on Twitter, especially in comparison to our neighboring countries.

Hii petrol ya turkana inaendanga wapi 🤔🙄… Is it even realistic to compare a country with raw and processed product and one which imports..

Hii Kenya inaenda wapi — abdullahi hssan (@BillahMuctasim) March 15, 2021

In addition to that, the KRA takes about 47% or 57 shillings out of each litre of petrol. The government states that they add the excise duty to stop people from using oil, heading to a ‘greener Kenya.’

Bro this one I can explain! Fuel prices depends on the following factors 1. Landing Cost today is at Ksh 43.15 per litre OMC profit of Ksh 12.39 and Kenya Government Taxes are Ksh 56.42 so if the National Assembly can force the taxes to be lower then fuel prices can go down! — Sen. Ledama Olekina (@ledamalekina) March 14, 2021

So it looks like this is where we are headed.

Another question that is rising asks, what happened to the Crude Oil in Kenya…

Fuel prices has increased due to an increase in the cost of crude oil. The question we need to ask is "What happened with the crude oil mines in Kenya?" and "Who is importing this oil from Kenya?" — namungusam (@SamsonNamungu) March 15, 2021

It may just be time to call in reinforcements.

Dembe, we might have to use a wheelbarrow to kenya this time.

I hear their fuel prices have soared too high, we might not be able to fuel the jet on our way back.

We need to bring that government down, starting with several legislators like Kilonzo jr https://t.co/MPQSNv93DM pic.twitter.com/TXzsTFr3rs — Redd (@eldercanon) March 15, 2021

Until then, make sure you get every single drop as we’re not sure what exactly will happen next;