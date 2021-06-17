Father’s Day Tech Gift Guide 2021 Edition

One thing that people always say is that buying gifts for guys is hard. Well, it’s both true and false. True because men barely say what they want and some of their gifts can be expensive. However, the fact that they are now a father means you’ve been with them for a while and you kind of have an idea of what gift to get him on Father’s Day. However, if you still don’t know, we’ve got you covered.

Father’s Day Tech Gift Guide

There are three ways to gift a man.

Buying something he needs Something he doesn’t know he wants Something he can’t buy himself

First on your list is finding something he needs. Should you notice he’s having a problem with a piece of tech, then this is your chance. It could range from a simple charger/charging cable, a new mouse or a new phone case. We know how much fathers tend to stick with what they know is best but test the waters. His raunchy old leather case needs an upgrade and you know it.

If it’s something new, a charger could suffice or even a power bank so that he never has to worry about running out of charge entirely. Sometimes it’s something he uses for work. Could be a new mouse, a new keyboard or even a wifi repeater.

Charging Cables – KES 1500

If there’s something we all need, it’s charging cables. Especially for Apple and Type-C phone users. These chargers are always hard to come by and kinda expensive. So why not go the essentials way and get them a good long-lasting cable.

Just imagine that every time they charge their phone, they’ll be thinking of you. That’s every day. We believe these cables from Anker both look good and last long enough to make a great gift.

Powerbanks – KES 2000

The next essential has to be power banks. How many times have you wished you had a power bank just for an extra 30% charge to get you home? Well, this is your sign to get one for them and maybe even yourself. These ones from Miniso are pretty decent ranging from 10,000 – 20,000 maH.

WiFi Repeater – KES 1800

Here’s one other thing that everyone needs. I used to turn my head on one side of my pillow and suddenly I lose my WiFi connection. So getting this repeater was a serious step I needed to take and I am so happy about it.

Dads are also known to watch their videos on the highest possible volume so a pair of earbuds wouldn’t hurt either.

Wireless Mouse: KES 4200

If you work on your computer or laptop a lot, you know how important these are. It’s crazy that you can put a price on such a necessity but it’s there. If your partner doesn’t already have one or you feel like they need an upgrade, this is a definite plus.

Men and Their Cars

Fathers and Men in general love their cars so why not get something that he will appreciate that will also complement his ride. It may not be huge but trust me he will use it all the time. It could be as small as a quality aux cable or a fast car charger. Here’s where we get the gifts he doesn’t know he wants.

Fast Car Charger KES 2200

I am definitely getting myself this one. This looks to save me the trouble of worrying about a charge on long trips. 37 watts of quick charge is pretty much the same as my charger at home. Meaning my phone will handle it well and my vlogs can be restarted.

If he already has those, you can step it up a bit.

Mirror Dash Camera

Dash cams are mostly known for their decisive nature in the event of an accident. This is because it is capable of providing evidence to law enforcement and insurance companies. This is also in addition to capturing fun videos of you and your friends on a road trip.

With most dash cams, you get both front view and rear view footage in a small package that’s easy to install and use. The system includes a front-facing 1080p camera and a rearview 720p camera. Some also include a touchscreen that attaches over your current rearview mirror so you can check what’s happening.

Breathalyzer

Please note, we greatly discourage the idea of drinking and driving. However, we do believe it’s beneficial to have a device that lets you know whether or not you’re legally capable of getting behind the wheel.

This will easily let you know whether or not to call an Uber or when it’s time for you to slow down on the booze. Most breathalyzers are equipped with police-grade sensor technology. It also comes with disposable mouthpieces for hygiene.

Digital Air Pressure Gauge Keychain

This one is pretty self-explanatory. By keeping tabs on your tire pressure, the device will help you reduce tire wear and hopefully extend tire life. It can also help increase fuel efficiency and improve vehicle handling and safety.

Now, this may be a stretch but if it’s there, why not get it? I mean who doesn’t want a fridge in their car right? You may not necessarily get the best model in Kenya but if you are getting a fridge you might as well go all out and get a quality one from abroad.

They basically keep food fresh, keep that salad cold and the drinks for the backbenchers icy. Most use low energy consumption too and the volume is small and convenient for travel carry. You can use it at home or in the car. It’s all up to you.

In terms of tech he can’t buy himself, here’s where we take a look at smartphones, tablets, gaming pads and monitors depending on his taste.