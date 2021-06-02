Vifaa Tech Festival To Give Away KES 100K Worth Of Little Rides

Starting today, Vifaa Tech Festival is giving away Little ride promo codes worth KES 100,000 to attendees of the virtual consumer tech expo. The giveaway campaign is part of the strategy to reward attendees who take their time to experience this one of a kind event.

Participants who register for the event, stand a chance to win promo codes valued between 200 shillings and 100o shillings. In total, there are over 300 vouchers to be won. “We have partnered with Little App to make this giveaway possible. The purpose of the giveaway is not only to promote signups but also as a way to create additional value for our attendees beyond the knowledge and experience that they will get during the event,” said Saruni Maina, Managing Editor at Gadgets Africa, organizers of Vifaa Tech Festival.

Vifaa Tech Festival Sponsors

The event which aims to create a platform for consumers and brands to connect as well as showcase and usher in future technologies in the region will be happening on the 11th and 12 of June. So far, Vifaa Tech Festival has received support and sponsorship from Dell, Intel, Samsung, Little and Nation Media Group.

“With the increasing demand for technology and digital workplace environments, a platform like Vifaa Tech Festival allows us to launch products in the African market in front of the right audience. Dell Technologies has been an active enabler in the African region and is proud to partner with Gadgets Africa to launch a first of its kind consumer electronics conference,” said Secil Seyfe, Marketing Director, Dell Technologies while commenting on their sponsorship.

How to win

Interested participants can register for the event using the following link. To be eligible for the giveaway, you will be required to share a screenshot of your online ticket, post it on either Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, tag three of your friends and include the hashtag #VifaaTechFestival. Winners will be selected at random and announced on the respective platform.