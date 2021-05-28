The consumer space in Kenya is one that’s been budding over the years. With over 30 brands available in the market, offering various products from mobile devices, to home appliances and even accessories that make our lives easier. The market has so many brands in this space that a good number of people don’t even recognize the much newer ones that have been operating in the country for only a few years.

While it may seem like the market is saturated by all these offerings, the benefits to such an active market outweigh any negatives. For instance, increased competition has led to a significant drop in purchase prices of electronics. The quality of products has also significantly improved as brands try to find leverage to stand out from the crowd. So, what are we doing to contribute to the industry?

History of the Awards

As a leading technology media platform, Gadgets Africa pioneered consumer awards back in 2019 as a way to show appreciation to brands that exist in the market and foster the obsession of offering quality products in the industry. In the beginning, the awards were solely focused on smartphones. Nominations and winner selection was done internally – a move that saw brands like Nokia, TECNO, Infinix, Huawei, Vivo, Xiaomi and Samsung win different awards across multiple categories.

While the pandemic made it hard for us to put a better show with our second iteration of the consumer awards, we were determined to ensure that the awards program was more inclusive to the whole industry. This time around, it had to be bigger and it had to leave a dent in the industry.

Welcome Vifaa Tech Festival Awards

Tied with our first-ever consumer tech expo, Vifaa Tech Festival, the highlight of the show is not only the numerous product showcases and industry-changing conversations that will happen but the recognition of brands that are leaving their customers smiling through the integrated awards.

Unlike the previous awards program this time around, voting has been left to the public – nominations and category selection was still done internally, though. Looking at the award categories, we introduced new segments such as the best TV, most reliable internet provider and even the coolest home appliances around. Of course, there’s more focus on smartphones as it’s the most vibrant and fast-moving segment in the industry.

Here are all the categories in which you can vote for your favourite brands:

Best TV in Kenya

Must-have mobile accessory

Best DSLR Camera

Coolest home appliance in Kenya

App of the year

People’s choice electronics store

Most reliable home internet provider

Best mobile data package

Best budget laptop

Best laptop brand in Kenya

Best entry-level smartphone

Best budget smartphone

Best mid-range smartphone

Best flagship smartphone

Best battery-life on a phone

To cast your vote, click on this link and we wish all the nominated brands the best!