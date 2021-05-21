There are multiple discussions around startups, business and governance but strangely enough, Africa isn’t an active participant when it comes to giving direct input on consumer technologies.

Africa’s consumer technology and electronics space have always been the other market for the majority of brands. But there are a few, who are leading at the front, building in and for the African consumer.

It’s high time to put a spotlight on this multi-billion dollar industry that’s evolving at a fast rate in Africa. Gadgets Africa, Kenya’s fastest-growing consumer-technology media platform has partnered with East Africa’s largest media conglomerate, Nation Media Group, to launch a new revolution, Vifaa Tech Festival – a consumer-centred technology expo, conference and awards show.

Vifaa Tech Festival is a first of its kind launchpad to spark conversations around consumer technologies beyond gadgets, showcase flagship products, and technology to millions of Africans. Through the festival, Gadgets Africa will recognise cutting-edge consumer products and technologies and put the African context between technology creators and African consumers.

The expo’s name has been derived from the Swahili word, Vifaa, which means equipment or gear, representing the industry’s gadgets. Vifaa Tech Festival is a two-day virtual festival that seeks to bring together industry stakeholders and consumers onto one platform.

“Consumer technology & electronics brands are celebrated, criticised, and appreciated in the US, SE Asia and EU. One of the key motives of launching Gadgets Africa was to empower the Kenyan consumer in making informed decisions in buying electronics. Today, we’re moving a step further and joining us is Nation Media Group in launching Africa’s very own consumer technology launchpad forum,” says Rishabh Lawania, CEO of Wee Media Africa.



As a fully virtual event, the experiential festival will take place on June 11th and 12th. The setup of the expo will include product showcases from several consumer brands operating in Kenya, Conversations, fireside chats and discussions with product leaders & innovators in consumer tech around 5G, geo-restriction of services, unsolicited texts and data protection, future of retail and of course, mobile, laptops and home electronics, and other necessary topics.

On top of this, Vifaa Tech Festival will include Gadgets Africa’s pioneering consumer awards, which seeks to recognize and shine a spotlight on brands, gadgets and even stores that consumers appreciate. Unlike the previous years where awards selection was purely an internal consideration, this year’s selection will be open to public votes to determine the winners.

Starting today, participants are encouraged to book their slots for the festival through this link. Gadgets Africa also revealed that there will be giveaways and fun activities integrated within the expo for all attendees. Vifaa Tech Festival is for them, and the next billion consumers who are ready and excited for the consumer tech revolution.