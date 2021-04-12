Insane Tech: The Best Gaming Smartphones In The Market Today

The world of tech is pretty fascinating. The longer we are here on earth the more evolution takes place, the more exciting tech becomes and the happier I am. That’s why we started this insane tech series to cover all the bases of the coolest tech there is out there. Today, we’re focussing on the best gaming smartphones.

Two of The Best Gaming Smartphones

There are a lot of smartphones out there claiming to be gaming smartphones with fast processors, massive storage, great battery life and outstanding screens. However, that’s not all that gaming is about. And these two phones right here are standing the test of time and giving users the real gaming experience.

I’m talking about the

Lenovo Legion Duel 2 ASUS ROG 5 Phone 5

Lenovo Legion Duel 2

Let’s take a look at the spec list and special features that make this a gaming phone

Display: 6.92″ 1080p OLED, 144hz display, 720hz touch sample refresh rate

Processor: Snapdragon 888

Storage 18GB RAM 512GB Fast storage

Split (2750 each) 5500mAH battery

Turbine fan for cooling

Vent on each side to exhaust the hot air

Dual-Charging USB-C ports – 90W fast charging

Dual front-facing speakers

Shoulder triggers and touch-sensitive back

Quick settings when gaming

Cameras Pop up 44MP selfie camera for streaming 64MP Main Camera

Lets you stream directly to Twitch and YouTube

Processing and Speeds

The phone packs 18GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. For perspective, most phones have about 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Couple this with the latest processor, the Snapdragon 888 and that crazy smooth 144HZ screen, this phone should work and function like a dream.

Now, all that needs a big battery and ways to cool this phone. They have that covered too.

Battery and charging:

Having Dual-Charging USB-C ports capable of 90W fast charging means that you can charge from 0-50 in 13 minutes. For max charge, it takes about half an hour which is massively insane.

The battery software includes options to toggle on ‘Bypass charging’ to avoid heat. It also has options to turn on charging limiters. Also, charging from the side is way more comfortable as it does not bar your hands when gaming.

It also has a vent on each side to exhaust the hot air meaning you can game for long while still keeping the phone cool.

Triggers and Touch sensors

This phone has four ultrasonic touch keys with a 100Hz touch sample refresh rate each. It also includes two more rear capacitive touchpoints at the back and two more force touch spots on the display. Moving on…

The ROG Phone 5 Ultimate Edition

Another crazy spec list

Display: 6.8″ 144Hz AMOLED

Processor: Snapdragon 888

Dual battery (3000 each) Battery: 6000 mAH, 65w fast charging

18GB RAM and 512GB Internal Fast UFS 3.0 Storage

Dual front-facing speakers

Customizable Led screen on the back (ROG Vision)

Headphone jack

Cameras 64MP Main Camera 13MP Ultrawide 5MP Macro camera



The Crazy Screen at the back and other features

The screen is customizable and acts as a notification LED and you can choose

When it lights up

Choose images or animations to be seen or make your own

It’s orientation sensitive as well

There are also air triggers and back buttons not to mention the dedicated gaming settings that make this an ultimate gaming smartphone.

Charging and battery

The phone comes with a bigger 6000mAh battery and a beefy 65W fast charger with 0-75% charge in almost half an hour. As for battery health, you can toggle on steady charging, scheduled charging so that the phone slowly charging till you wake up

You can also add a maximum charge limiter. Bypass charging is also cool as the phone now directs the power to the system keeping the phone cool when charging up.

In short, it’s a pretty crazy aspect of tech that a lot more people are getting in to. So, would you rather buy these or a console?