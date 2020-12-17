PayPal and M-PESA: Here’s Everything You Need To Know

The collaboration of M-PESA and Paypal is a money transfer service, enabling joint customers to move funds between their own accounts. Here’s everything you need to know about this platform.

How To Sign Up For PayPal

It’s simple:

Visit the PayPal site. Hit sign up and enter your details Save your password and you’re logged in. Enter your M-PESA account phone number. After submitting your account details, Thunes, on behalf of M-PESA, will send you a 4-digit verification code to the mobile number associated with your M-PESA account. Please enter the code to confirm and complete the account linkage. That’s it! Next time you can log in directly with your PayPal email and password and get started.

How To Top Up and Withdraw From Your PayPal Account Via M-PESA

Calculate the KES amount you need to convert to get the USD amount you want in your PayPal account. Open your M-PESA, select "Lipa na M-PESA", then "Pay Bill". Enter 800088 as the business number, and your phone number as the account number. You will receive an SMS confirming that USD were added to your PayPal balance. You can also check the status on the Transaction History page. After completing the registration, click "Withdraw". You will only be able to withdraw money up to the available USD balance shown in your PayPal account. If you hold a balance in your PayPal account in a different currency, please log in to your PayPal account at paypal.com/ke and convert the money into USD. Enter the amount you would like to withdraw from your PayPal account in USD. You will be redirected to a page showing the amount to be received in KES, the exchange rate used for the currency conversion, and the estimated transaction processing time. Confirm and complete the withdrawal of funds. With PayPal You Can: Shop online in more than 200 countries and regions. Send money securely to friends and family around the world. Checkout quickly at hundreds of your favourite online stores. Accept credit cards on your website. Make donations to your favourite charity. Set up an online shop and receive payments. Charges PayPal will charge you a fee when you top up or withdraw funds: For withdrawals: There's a 3% conversion fee of the amount withdrawn.

For topping up: you will be charged a 4% conversion fee of the amount topped up. Regular M-PESA charges apply to all other transactions (M-PESA will charge you a customer to business pay bill charge as detailed in the Terms and Conditions).

Access your funds quickly

You can easily withdraw the funds to your M-PESA, and use them any way you like. Need to pay your bills? No problem – your latest PayPal payment can be waiting for you on your M-PESA. Yeah, it’s that easy.

Shop around the world.

It’s now easier for you to top up your PayPal account, and shop around the world. Just transfer your M-PESA balance to your PayPal account, and get ready to shop almost anywhere, anytime. With just one account, you can shop at millions of merchants around the world, and send money to friends and family almost anywhere. Use any of your devices to manage your account on the go with the PayPal app.