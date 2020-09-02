How To Install Fortnite on Android Phones After Ban From Google

Fortnite‘s battle with tech giants Google and Apple is still running. But the game is still banned from Google Play Store and the App Store after the ruling went against Epic Games’ side. However, that does not mean that you cannot install the game on Android phones as there are other sources you that provide Fortnite.

Downloading and installing the app is pretty straightforward and Samsung Galaxy device owners have it way easier.

How To Install Fortnite on Your Samsung Galaxy Device

The Epic Games app is easiest to install on a Samsung smartphone particularly for Galaxy S7 and up. This is because it is readily available on the Galaxy Store. All one has to do is:

Open the app drawer. Open the Samsung apps folder Launch the Galaxy Store. You will see a Fortnite banner under the Games tab at the bottom of the screen. If not, you can simply search for Epic Games. Click to Download the Epic Games app.

The app will automatically install itself after the download.

How To Install Fortnite On Other Android Phones

Playing Fortnite on a non-Samsung device requires one to download the app directly from Epic. Since you are getting the game from outside the Play Store, you will need to go to the phone’s settings and allow installation of apps from unknown sources.

After that, you will have to follow these steps to install the game: