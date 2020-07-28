Here’s How To Check Your KPLC Bill Via SMS

How The KPLC E-bill Works

You can check your bill either via SMS or via email.

SMS SERVICE

This service lets you ask for your electricity account balance and due date for your bill using your mobile phone. According to KPLC, follow these steps:

Open a new SMS message. Type the first part of your account number in the message field. For example, if your account number is 998877-01, just type 998877. Send this message to the number 95551. You will soon receive an automatic reply with your account balance details. This service works for Kenyan networks and is charged at Kshs. 5/- above the normal SMS rates.

Email Service

With this method, you can check your electricity account balance and bill due date via e-mail. You can follow these steps to get the details: