Here’s How To Check Your KPLC Bill Via SMS

There are a few ways to check your KPLC bill. One of them being through the E-bill querying service from the company. The E-bill allows you to check your electricity account balance and bill due date any time, by SMS or e-mail.
How The KPLC E-bill Works
You can check your bill either via SMS or via email.
SMS SERVICE
This service lets you ask for your electricity account balance and due date for your bill using your mobile phone. According to KPLC, follow these steps:
- Open a new SMS message.
- Type the first part of your account number in the message field. For example, if your account number is 998877-01, just type 998877.
- Send this message to the number 95551.
- You will soon receive an automatic reply with your account balance details. This service works for Kenyan networks and is charged at Kshs. 5/- above the normal SMS rates.
Email Service
With this method, you can check your electricity account balance and bill due date via e-mail. You can follow these steps to get the details:
- Open a new e-mail message.
- Type the first part of your account number in the subject field. For example, if your account number is 998877-01, just type 998877.
- Email the blank message to bill(at)kplc.co.ke Within a few minutes you will receive an automatic reply with your account balance details and payment due date.
