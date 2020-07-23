Are you ready for switching to the IT field? Or maybe committed to your career growth? Hang in there. This is the time to become a certified IT professional. With the new CompTIA A+ badge and the use of practice tests, it’s easier to build a career that promises improved wages among other benefits. Becoming Certbolt.com is a nice way to get started but that’s just one of the reasons you may want to certify. Here are more of them:

Work from remote locations

Unlike in the past where many jobs meant that workers were tethered to their locations, the A+ credential lets you view the employment field from a different perspective. With this certification, you have limitless career options that will allow you to work remotely for numerous companies all over the world.

Better pay

CompTIA A+ opens doors to better salaries. Gaining experience, validating your skills, and earning additional badges will help you rise to the top. But the best starting point is to attain the A+ credential as it will show hiring managers that you have all the needed skills and are worth higher pay. According to PayScale research, the average annual salary of CompTIA Certifications is about KES 6.5 Million.

The key to an IT career

Becoming CompTIA A+ accredited implies that you have cutting-edge knowledge of network fundamentals, security, and data management. And by verifying your baseline IT competence, you will be learning how to install, manage, and troubleshoot a variety of devices. This can set you on course for your first technical role in IT.

3 Best Tips for Nailing CompTIA A+ Exams

Success in CompTIA A+ involves taking and passing two tests: 220-1001 and 220-1002. These are not the easiest ones, and attempting them won’t be fun. But, if you use updated and reliable study materials, you improve your chances to succeed. So, here are the 3 best ways to nail the A+ assessments right away:

Build your test lab

Let's be honest, you're never going to crack your CompTIA A+ Certification Practice Test – 220-1001 if you lack sufficient training and prior IT experience. So, create a test lab to help solidify your knowledge of the fundamental exam topics. It should contain a desktop computer, a monitor, the latest operating system, and a few networking components such as switch and router.

Select the right study guide

CompTIA A+ tests cost time and money. So, you better maintain the right attitude and mindset when preparing for them. Getting the right study guide not only provides access to tons of information on the required topics but will also help you clear your mind and focus on the big task ahead.

Practice Tests

There's no better morale booster than the official practice test for the CompTIA A+ exams. It's not by chance that many IT professionals have utilized it. This is because practice tests allow you to have a look at some real-world scenarios and get an overview of what the actual assessment might look like. Other reliable websites also provide practice tests for both CompTIA 220-1001 and 220-1002 to give you a stress-free learning experience.

To Sum Up

The first step is to set a goal and the second one is to find a way to achieving it. Now if you want to earn the CompTIA A+ certification, you have a guide on what you should do. So, register for your exams, learn the needed topics with vendor-offered materials, refer to practice tests for revision, and you’ll get your desired badge as well as all the career opportunities it will bring you.