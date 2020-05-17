Gor Mahia Joins PES 2020 Alongside Other Ugandan And Ghanaian Clubs

Konami’s PES 2020 may not be the best when it comes to acquiring exclusive rights to international clubs but that has been changing gradually since its launch last year. After starting to get some acclaim from a number of European football clubs, the Japanese game maker is on the verge of taking over particularly in Africa.

A few months ago, PES 2020 was lucky enough to get a green light to include two Nigerian football clubs. Now, Kenya’s Gor Mahia Ghana’s Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak are the latest African clubs to join PES 2020.

This is definitely some good news for not just the company but gamers who have slowly been diving into PES, following EA Sports‘ FIFA 20‘s problems. The news also comes at a good time when African football has been growing, seeing significant improvements year-on-year. Perhaps this could be a reason why Konami seems to start investing in the clubs mentioned above among more.

Of course, this has been celebrated by a number of fans on social media through #PES2020 as they express their joy to see their local clubs in the game.

Konami has not come out to officially announce these new teams, but gamers have been lucky enough to already see to preview images and demos of the players with all clubs.

There had been other African clubs featured in the game in previous editions of PES 2020 but this is the first time that clubs from Kenya, Uganda or Ghana were included. Whether we’ll see more African clubs get in on the feast is only a matter of time as other editions of the game continue to launch in the coming years.