On March 23, President Uhuru Kenyatta addressed Kenyans on what the citizens thought (from the online conversations) would be new measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 and at the same time possibly offer a solution to the economic hit Kenyans have taken so far.

Instead, President Uhuru announced that Kenya had now approved the use of Google Loon balloons to enhance 4G connectivity in remote parts of the country in partnership with Telkom Kenya.

While this news was welcome to a section of Kenyans, who had prior information on how bureaucracy had halted the progress of the “internet balloons”, a good number of people felt that the president had “misplaced priorities”.

The Telcom-Kenya/Google Loon's 4G Data services in Kenya is first of its kind in Africa and Kenyans should appreciate it and thank their GOV for accepting the idea.

You do not know what this means! Man shall not live by bread alone!#WaterAndFoodFirst — ItsTrevorKE🇰🇪 (@ItsTrevorKe) March 23, 2020

We scouted through Twitter and found that Kenyans were unhappy with the President’s announcement. Most people expressed their disappointment, saying that they expected an announcement on government subsidies or something in line with supporting Kenya’s economy in times when calls to stay home are mounting.

From the President’s address, the approval of the Loon project is in line with the Government’s effort to combat the spread of Coronavirus. As per his speech, the availability of fast 4G internet would allow those working from home to get their job done and also enable students to access learning resources online.

“This is to enable Kenyans access internet as they work from home,” said President Uhuru.

These are some of the unhappy reactions that followed the president’s statement; from sarcasm, imagined violence and general anger with the government:

Yaaani after waiting for President Uhuru Kenyatta for more than 2 hours only to tell us about Google Loon. You ain't serious bwana. Tell us about the real issue here Kama free KPLC, free water, free rent,free sanitizers. We not going to eat Google loon.#coronaviruskenya pic.twitter.com/VdBeZccNHt — Eunicita (@Eunicita14) March 23, 2020

What kenyans feel like doing to president uhuru kenyatta after Google loon announcement #COVIDIOTS pic.twitter.com/VW0aJ4vpBW — Eng Okellovic 🇰🇪 (@Okellovic_) March 23, 2020

The day laborer at the construction site in Kenya now has 4G to work from home thanks to GoK and Google Loon — Tom Makau (@tommakau) March 23, 2020

Dear President Uhuru Kenyatta, 90% of Kenyans care less about Google Loon and Telkom Kenya deal. Please tell Kenyans how exactly they are going to get:

1. Free sanitizers

2. Water

3. Rent

4. Food 😠 — PeshanneK (@PeshanneKariuki) March 23, 2020

Dear Mr.President, Kenyans from siaya,thika ,mombasa and everywhere need water and food first,google loon can wait. We may be praying for The Holy spirit to redeem us but also use our money properly to save our lives. Thank You

#WaterAndFoodFirst — Shemeji samson (@shemejisam) March 23, 2020

Did President Uhuru Kenyatta pick the wrong briefing notes or something? 4G internet anga Google Loon, loon balloons kosokoso. Yaani I have been anxiously waiting for this presser only to get this! #coronaInkenya #coronaviruskenya — Evelyn N Kioru (@EveKioru) March 23, 2020

it's either the gov't isn't doing the testing right or some other thing right, rwanda has been less of a transit point as compared to kenya, and in just a day they identified 17,but anyways 😅😅at least we have google loon for educational purposes…#covid_19Ke — 👀 (@rabok_jay) March 24, 2020

So President Uhuru Kenyatta called a Presser, brought the whole country which is looking for a symbol of hope & staring at Economic Meltdown, in the wake of the Coronavirus terror, to a standstill, to tell us about Google Loon? Yesu ni Bwana.

Wacha niimbe "Cha kutumaini sina.." — SIR MANCINI MANCINI (@1ManciniMancini) March 23, 2020

Kenyans : Address food, rent, water, electricity bills, matatu fares, sanitizers. . .

President Uhuru Kenyatta : 4G internet, Google Loon, One is tempted to conclude the president is parenting teenage kids. — Edwin Karuga (@Edwin_Karuga) March 23, 2020

Dear President Uhuru Kenyatta, majority of Kenyans care less about Google Loon and Telkom Kenya deals.

Please see below what we were hoping you would address:

1. Sanitizers

2. Water

3. Rent

4. Food

5. PAYE@StateHouseKenya#coronaviruskenya — Peter.Wakaba (@PeterWakaba7) March 23, 2020

We want water in our taps

we want free sanitizers in the kenyan slums not google loons

we want our rents slashed to half… #PresidentUhuruKenyatta — MWANGI™ (@itsmwangih) March 23, 2020

President Uhuru Kenyatta after all that waiting you talking about Google Loon 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ I thought you would say no PAYE ,no Vat on food stuffs yawa #coronaviruskenya #UhuruKenyatta … pic.twitter.com/AULlStJqws — Mbugua Gitahi 🇰🇪 (@gitahikevin) March 23, 2020

Dear President Uhuru Kenyatta, 90% of Kenyans care less about Google Loon and Telkom Kenya deal. Please tell Kenyans how they are going to get:

1. Free sanitizers

2. Water

3. Rent

4. Food#CoronavirusKenya — Victor Mochere (@VictorMochere) March 23, 2020

Uhuru Kenyatta stop insulting Kenyans… How can we wait for u for four hours then u come to feed us 4G crap during a pandemic!!! Hata me navutanga bangi aisee #WaterAndFoodFirst then rent medicine izo google loon are peripherals — TheHandsomeIdiot👊 (@NiiteBillyElvis) March 23, 2020

#UhuruKenyatta We are proud of you as a country, 4G internet will really help us in the ghetto. 😭 pic.twitter.com/jW1EfdJ3MH — SIMECORE (@simon_mwema) March 23, 2020

With 4G network you are sorted,You can download food,rent,fare,shop and deliver.

Thanks President Uhuru

Kenyatta.#LockDownKenya — Captain Dominic Omondi. (@CaptainDominicO) March 24, 2020

The question now moves to you. Are you happy with the government announcement on Google Project Loon?