This WhatsApp Bot Will Tell You All The Facts About The Coronavirus

Just about every news story at the moment is related to Covid-19, which can start to feel a bit overwhelming, especially when there’s misinformation mixed in with the facts. WHO has launched an official WhatsApp Bot. It is aimed at sending you facts about coronavirus.

In these testing times, you can only rely on trusted sources such as the World Health Organization (WHO), and the health departments of your local governments.

Here’s How You Can Use The WHO WhatsApp Bot

Open WhatsApp on your phone.

Tap on this link and send join to WHO.

Alternatively, add the number +41 79 893 18 92 to your contacts, then start a WhatsApp chat with that number and send the word ‘join’.

The bot also provides you with relevant links such as the latest announcements and articles related to coronavirus. Currently, this bot provides you with latest numbers across the world related to the pandemic, tip and FAQs on the disease, myths surrounding COVID-19, travel advice, and latest news from the health organization.

Where Else Can I Get Official Information?

WHO provides a well-detailed website that gives you all the information you need about Coronavirus. It gives you

How to protect yourself

Ability to donate to a response fund

Situation response

Travel advice

Myth busters

Confirmed deaths and cases

A glance at what WHO has been able to do so far with regards to the virus.

