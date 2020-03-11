Catch These Top Deals On Various Gadgets On Jumia Tech Week Sale

The Jumia Tech Week Sale is around the corner and there are some impressive deals for you. Set to start on the 16th of March till 27th, the sale is said to bring some amazing deals on various gadgets and appliances.

This includes some of the popular smartphones and TVs, some of which we have listed for you below to make it easier to navigate the murky waters of the upcoming Jumia Tech Week:

Smartphones

Infinix Hot 8 (6.6″, 32 GB + 3 GB Dual SIM)- Kes.11,000

Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite (5.84″ 4G-32GB + 3G RAM Fingerprint 12MP + 5MP Dual Rear camera)- Kes.13,500

TECNO Camon 12 Air (6.55″, 32GB + 3GB RAM Dual SIM)- Kes.13,555

Samsung Galaxy A20s (6.5″, 3GB + 32GB Dual SIM)- Kes.14,800

Redmi 8 (6.22″ HD+ 4GB + 64GB 12MP 4G LTE Smartphone)- Kes.15,500

Redmi Note 8 (6.3″ FHD, 4GB RAM – 64GB, 48MP, 4G)- Kes.17,900

Samsung Galaxy A30s (6.4″, 64 GB + 4 GB Dual SIM)- Kes.19,600

Xiaomi Mi8 (6.21″, 64 GB + 6 GB, Dual SIM)-Kes.23,500

Samsung Galaxy A51 (6.5″, 4 GB + 128 GB Dual SIM)- Kes.28,000

TVs

Skyview LE2419CDC 24″ Digital TV- Kes.7,900

Skyworth 24E2A 24″ HD LED digital TV – Kes.9,000

UKA 32″ HD digital TV- 10,900

EEFA 32LN4100D 32″- HD LED Digital TV – Black + Free Wall Bracket- Kes.10,475

Bruhm BFP 32LETW 32″ LED Digital TV- Kes.12,000

Haier LE32T2000 32” Digital LED TV- Kes.11,300

Vitron 32″-HD LED Digital TV HTC 3246– Kes.11,500

Vision Plus VP8832S 32″ Smart TV- 14,500

Skyworth 32TB7000 frameless 32″ smart LED TV (silver & black)- Kes.16,540

TCL 32S6800 32″ smart Android TV- Kes.17,300

Samsung UA32N5000AK Digital LED TV- 18,570

Hisense 32B6000HW smart LED TV- Kes.18,880

Skyworth 43TB7000 frameless 43″ smart LED TV- Kes.27,500

Vision Plus VP8843C – 43″ – FHD Smart Curved Android LED TV Black + FREE Wall Mount- Kes.28,500

Sony Bravia 40R350E 40″Full HD Digital TV- Kes.28,800

Mooka 55″ UHD smart TV- Kes.39,000

Hisense 43″ smart digital FHD LED TV- Kes.31,300

Sony 40W650D 40″ Digital LED TV- Kes.32,500

LG 43LM6300PVB 43″ smart HDR TV- Kes.36,000

Samsung RU7300 49″ Curved 4K UHD Smart TV- Kes.54,000