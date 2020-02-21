It’s a cloudy afternoon. The air is dry and the day is silent. I’m seated at my desk grinding through the paces, trying to get my work done then, the phone rings. Everyone goes quiet. The typing stops, everyone’s attention is drawn to me and I pick up the phone. (music intensifies). The voice is subtle but authoritative. She says only a few words.

“The ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo is ready, you have only 24 hrs. Do you accept this mission? Over” I look up at everyone else in the office, they already know what’s coming next. I respond just as she had asked, grin on my face, twinkle in my eye, calm and in control, “Mission accepted! Over”

Well, that’s not what really happened but, wouldn’t that be amazing? Anyway, now that I have your attention, I know what you’re thinking, what’s so amazing about the Asus Zenbook Pro Duo? Why all the hype.

Well I asked all the same questions and spending 24 hrs with it gave more than enough information to help you figure out if it is actually worth it. Honestly it has to be the screens. Before we talk about anything else, let’s dive into that.

Productivity and Performance on The ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo is Insane!!

I think this deserves an article on its own but I’ll try and be as brief as possible. This stems from the design of the laptop to the quality and performance you can get from the ZenBook.

Think about dual screens for a second. We’ve seen them implemented on phones and on desktop set-ups with crazy $6,000 screens. Now we’re looking at a laptop that comes readily equipped with a secondary screen. I know how that sounds. Crazy right? But hear me out.

Apart from the main 15.6-inch 4K UHD OLED touchscreen, there’s another screen on the laptop. They call it the ASUS ScreenPad Plus. It’s a full-width 4K secondary touchscreen that works seamlessly with the main screen, giving you endless ways to optimize and personalize your workflow.

The screens come with thin bezels giving you a good enough screen to body ratio. The ScreenPad has a matte finish and it’s own brightness settings and a dedicated on and off button. This is good for when you don’t want any distractions from that screen or just want to conserve some power.

Functions of the Screen Plus (by ASUS)

Quick Key allows one-tap automation of complex keyboard sequences.

Handwriting lets you input text intuitively.

App Switcher, ViewMax and Task Swap for intuitive interactions between the main display and ScreenPad Plus.

Task Group lets you lock into work mode by opening multiple tasks with a single touch.

You can drag apps or in-app toolbars onto ScreenPad Plus to give you more room to work on the main display, wherever you are.

Functions of the Screen Plus (by Anfernee)

Multitasking tool:

I put a music player on the bottom screen so as to have easier access and control to what I’m listening to. I also had YouTube sessions where I’d have a video play on the second screen and use that to easily follow through tutorial instructions. Reference Bar: Whenever I’d be writing articles, instead of switching from tab to tab or having to resize my main work to fit my reference pages, I would just pin it to the ScreenPad. It’s super useful seeing as I could have up to three separate tabs open as I continued working. The beauty about it is that when I couldn’t see anything for some reason, there is a dedicated switch-screen that helped me seamlessly move from screen to screen.

Whenever I’d be writing articles, instead of switching from tab to tab or having to resize my main work to fit my reference pages, I would just pin it to the ScreenPad. It’s super useful seeing as I could have up to three separate tabs open as I continued working. The beauty about it is that when I couldn’t see anything for some reason, there is a dedicated switch-screen that helped me seamlessly move from screen to screen. Editing: The possibilities to this screen are endless. For the 24 hrs I had it, I could only do a few things but they made such a huge difference. For those that use any of the Adobe Suites, you know we have bins and tabs we wished we could just move to a different screen. Well, now you can. I was able to fit my Lightroom filmstrip on the ScreenPad. This kept me focused only on my editing reducing the time it took to edit. I could also move the AfterEffects and Premiere Pro Timelines to the bottom screen and that gave me so much real-estate to work on my videos.

The implementations are endless and when you add the stylus to this mix you have yourself a fantastic combination of creativity, production and just epicness all around. I can only imagine what photographers, editors, DJ’s, designers, animators, gamers and programmers will do with this behemoth.

SPECIFICATIONS