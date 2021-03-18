Samsung Galaxy A52 vs Galaxy A72: Which One’s Better?

In their most recent event, Samsung announced and launched its newest devices, the Galaxy A52 and the Galaxy A72. With that came a lot of speculation and a lot of people are wondering what makes them different. Let’s check them out. First the similarities

Samsung Galaxy A52 vs Galaxy A72

Similarities

The two devices actually have quite a lot of similarities. The two both have:

64MP Main Cameras

90Hz refresh rate displays

6-8GB’s of RAM and 128GB internal storage

Onscreen fingerprint scanner capabilities

IP67 Waterproof tested

Android 11

Differences

Here is where the Galaxy A72 stands out:

The A72 stands tall at 6.7 inches while the A52 stands at 6.5 inches

The A72 also has a larger battery, at 5000mAH

Full Specifications List and Prices

Galaxy A52