Smartphones

Samsung Galaxy A52 vs Galaxy A72: Which One’s Better?

Anfernee Onamu  By
0
Samsung Galaxy A52 vs Galaxy A72
Share This!

In their most recent event, Samsung announced and launched its newest devices, the Galaxy A52 and the Galaxy A72. With that came a lot of speculation and a lot of people are wondering what makes them different. Let’s check them out. First the similarities

Samsung Galaxy A52 vs Galaxy A72

Similarities

The two devices actually have quite a lot of similarities. The two both have:

  • 64MP Main Cameras
  • 90Hz refresh rate displays
  • 6-8GB’s of RAM and 128GB internal storage
  • Onscreen fingerprint scanner capabilities
  • IP67 Waterproof tested
  • Android 11
Differences

Here is where the Galaxy A72 stands out:

  • The A72 stands tall at 6.7 inches while the A52 stands at 6.5 inches
  • The A72 also has a larger battery, at 5000mAH

Full Specifications List and Prices

Galaxy A52
  • 128 GB + 1 TB Expandable
  • Display;
  • Camera
  • Dual SIM: Nano + Nano
  • Supports Indian bands
  • VoLTE
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • Waterproof, IP6
  • OS Android 11

Cost: KES 39,000

Galaxy A72
  • 6.70-inch Display,
  • Camera
    • Front Camera; 32MP
    • Rear Camera; 64MP + 12MP + 8MP + 5MP
  • Storage
    • RAM 6GB
    • Internal Storage 128GB
  • Battery Capacity: 5000mAh
  • OS Android 11

Cost: KES 50,000

Share This!
Check This Out:  Nokia 2.2 Launched With Android One and A Google Assistant Button

OPPO Reno 5 Review – Just How Good is This phone?

You may also like

Comments

Share Your Opinion