Samsung Galaxy A52 vs Galaxy A72: Which One’s Better?

In their most recent event, Samsung announced and launched its newest devices, the Galaxy A52 and the Galaxy A72. With that came a lot of speculation and a lot of people are wondering what makes them different. Let’s check them out. First the similarities
Samsung Galaxy A52 vs Galaxy A72
Similarities
The two devices actually have quite a lot of similarities. The two both have:
- 64MP Main Cameras
- 90Hz refresh rate displays
- 6-8GB’s of RAM and 128GB internal storage
- Onscreen fingerprint scanner capabilities
- IP67 Waterproof tested
- Android 11
Differences
Here is where the Galaxy A72 stands out:
- The A72 stands tall at 6.7 inches while the A52 stands at 6.5 inches
- The A72 also has a larger battery, at 5000mAH
Full Specifications List and Prices
Galaxy A52
- 128 GB + 1 TB Expandable
-
Display;
-
Camera
- Dual SIM: Nano + Nano
- Supports Indian bands
- VoLTE
- Fingerprint sensor
- Waterproof, IP6
-
- OS Android 11
Cost: KES 39,000
Galaxy A72
-
6.70-inch Display,
-
Camera
-
Front Camera; 32MP
-
Rear Camera; 64MP + 12MP + 8MP + 5MP
-
-
Storage
-
RAM 6GB
-
Internal Storage 128GB
-
-
Battery Capacity: 5000mAh
-
OS Android 11
Cost: KES 50,000
Need a bit more details as to why the #SamsungGalaxyA52 is #Awesome? Here's a breakdown of everything in one image!!!#SamsungUnpacked #SamsungPartner @SamsungMobileKE @SamsungMobile
5/5 pic.twitter.com/fF2O8vQJ95
— Gadgets Africa (@gadgetsafrica) March 18, 2021
