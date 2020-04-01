Subscribe
Web Culture

The Best April Fools’ Day Jokes To Brighten Up Your Mood

Gadgets Africa Team  By
0
April Fools Day
Image Courtesy Shutterstock/Gustavo Frazao
Tweet This!

NO JOKES THIS YEAR, 2020 HAS ALREADY DONE ENOUGH

PRESS HERE TO RESET 2020

Tweet This!
Also Read:  April Fools' Day 2019 - Safaricom, Safeboda and TECNO Show Their Creativity

Amidst The Coronavirus Pandemic, This is How To Keep Your Gadgets Clean

Snapchat Comes Up With New “Social Distancing” Filters To Help Users Stay Safe

Previous article

More in Web Culture

Comments

Share Your Opinion