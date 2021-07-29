Best Wireless Earbuds You Can Buy in Kenya (2021)

By now, it is beyond speculation that wireless earbuds are the present and pretty much the future of audio devices. We have seen through the flooding amounts of earbuds being launched for the last two years or so. Every brand from Samsung to Apple to OPPO to LG wants a piece of the pie. In fact, they are quickly getting cheaper every year which suggests their intentions to have almost if not everyone buy them.
We have also seen this through the good old headphone jack that has been slowly been fading away on smartphones across all price tiers. So, which earbuds should one go for be it entry-level or flagship quality? Well, that’s what this list is all about.
Affordable Wireless Earbuds
We are gradually starting to see the likes of OPPO and realme among others bring in their own earbuds meant to appeal to those on tight budgets. Despite the suspicion that might be there, it has actually been surprising to see how impressive some of them can be for their respective prices. So, if you just want to spend less than KES 10,000, here’s what you might want to get:
OPPO Enco W31– KES 8,000
- IP54 rating
- 16Hz-20kHz frequency range
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 4 hours music playback
- 2.5 hours charging time
Tribit Flybuds 3– KES 8,000
- IPX7 rating
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 5 hours music playback, 100 hours charging case
- 2 hours charging time
JBL Tune 120TWS -KES 8,500
- 20Hz-20kHz frequency range
- Bluetooth 4.2
- 4 hours music playback
- 2 hours charging time
Mid-table Madness
This price tier might very well be the biggest and most diverse of the lot. This is mostly because of the huge number of brands that have their earbuds in this range. Luckily, the consumer gets to benefit from the huge list.
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live- KES 12,000
- Bluetooth 5.0
- IPX2 water resistance rating
- Active noise cancellation
- 6 hours/21 hours with case (ANC + Bixby), 8 hours/29 hours (ANC + Bixby off
JBL Under Armour Flash- KES 13,000
- IPX7 water resistance rating
- Bluetooth 4.2
- 5 hours music playback, 25 hours with charging case
- 2 hours charging time
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro- KES 17,000
- Bluetooth 5.0
- IPX7 water resistance rating
- Active noise cancellation (ANC)
- 5 hours / Total 18 hours (ANC on), 8 hours / Total 28 hours (ANC off)
- Wireless charging
LG Tone Free Buds– KES 18,000
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 6 hours music playback, 18 hours with charging case
- UV Nano self-cleaning technology
- IPX4 water resistance rating
- *5 minutes charging time for 1-hour music playback
Huawei Freebuds 3– KES 20,000
- Bluetooth 5.1
- 4 hours music playback, 20 hours with charging case
- Active noise cancellation
- 1 hour charging time
