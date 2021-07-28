Here’s How To Buy Telkom Airtime Through M-Pesa

We’re moving into a digital age and now you can buy a lot of things online. Even airtime. There are a couple of ways you can buy airtime specifically for Telkom and one of them includes M-Pesa.

Buy Telkom Airtime For Prepaid

How to Top Up via M-PESA

Go to the M-Pesa Menu Select Paybill. Enter business number 777711. Account: your Telkom Mobile Number. Dial-in the amount Enter your M-Pesa pin then send.

Using Airtel Money Go to the Airtel Money Menu Select Make payments Select Pay Bill then Other Under business name enter PesaPal Enter Amount Enter your Airtel Money PIN Under Reference enter TELKXXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is your Telkom Mobile number)

Credit or Debit Card To use Visa and MasterCard and other payment services such as Mobile banking go to the online portal at telkomtopup.pesapal.com