Every time Apple launches a new product, I get that much closer to completing a switch over to the other side. Android is fun and much more open to suggestions. However, those same suggestions make it its vulnerability. Que the switch over to the Apple side.

With Apple, we get less freedom but more security and the pride of saying I own an Apple device. Not to mention the A14 Bionic Chip and the new M1 power shell. With those in mind all that worries me now is the cost. I know it’s something that affects most of you too. So, lets talk about it.

How Much Would It Cost To Switch To Apple?

If you know Apple, you know they can be quite pricy. You might not know just how pricy they are. Let’s go step by step figuring this out.

Entry Level Purchases

If you are going to switch, you might as well start strong with the

iPhone 11 that costs between KES 73,000 and KES 100,00. This depends on the amount of storage you get.

Then you can move on to the MacBook Air, the 2019 model that costs between KES 90,000 – 110,000

For the Apple Watch, you can look for the SE that costs KES 37,000

Airpods are also a good bet at KES 17,000

On a good day, that brings your total up to about KES 240,000 for your entry level move.

Mid-Level Purchases

If you are feeling a tad philanthropic, you can spring for the iPhone 12 for KES 115,000

Then you can move on to the MacBook Air, the M1 2020 model that costs KES 125,000

As for the Apple Watch, you can look for the series 6 aluminum that costs KES 50,000

The Airpods Pro are also a good bet at KES 25,000

This brings it up to a total of 315,000

High End Purchases

This one is for the money bags. Get ready to give all you have. We’ll even add the iPad and the Airpods Max in this one.

Go for the iPhone 12 Pro Max that costs 135,000

Then you can move on to the MacBook Pro, the M1 2020 model that costs KES 170,000

As for the Apple Watch, you can look for the Series 6 (stainless steel) that costs KES 61,000

The Airpods Max are also a good bet at KES 85,000

iPad Pro 11 2021, KES 105,000

That comes to a total of KES 556,000 on a good day. Of course you don’t have to buy them all in one day but then again it’s good to know all about your future investments.

Here we have not mentioned the Mac Mini, the new iMacs or even Apple TV. Also the countless cables you will have to buy not forgetting the costs should you damage any of them. Is this a worthy investment? Go Team Apple!