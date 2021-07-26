How To Enable/Disable Call Forwarding On Your Phone

Call forwarding is one of those few features that a number of users get to enable accidentally or even without knowing the full ramifications. With this feature, calls actually get directed to another number instead of yours. This is normally set up by people with two SIM cards or just those who prefer taking calls on their home/office phones. So, you probably have this feature switched on and now it is really annoying to you that you can’t receive calls on your daily driver.

First off, here’s how you can enable it if you wish to have it:

Open the Phone app on your device. Tap the three-dot menu icon on the top right corner of your screen. Among the various options is Call Forwarding or More Settings. What’s available will depend on the model of phone you are using. Press Call Forwarding for more options. Two options will appear on the screen; Voice Call and Video Call. Tap Voice Call to proceed. Select the best for you among these four options “Always forward,” “Forward when busy,” “Forward when unanswered,” Or “Forward when unreached.” Key in the number you want your calls to be forwarded to then conclude by pressing “Ok” or “Enable” or “Turn on”.

The process is somehow similar on iOS devices as well.

How To Disable Call Forwarding

In case you are no longer interested in this feature, you can easily deactivate it.

Option 1: Using The Phone App

Press the menu icon on the phone app. Tap Settings for more options. Proceed by pressing Calls then Call Forwarding. Four call diverting options will appear. (Always forward, Forward when busy, Forward when unanswered and Forward when unreached) Ensure you tap “Turn Off” on the options that are enabled. If you are using iPhone, toggle switch to the right to turn it off.

Option 2: Using a Dial Code

Whether you are using an Android or iOS device, this method is pretty straightforward and less time consuming even than the first method.

All you have to do is dial ##21# or ##002#. This will direct you to a pop-up message saying, “Call forwarding Erasure was successful.”