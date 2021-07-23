Best Tablets You Can Buy In Kenya And Their Prices

Smartphones and tablets are still being manufactured and being upgraded regularly by their necessary makers. But the latter has, in particular, had a tricky market in the last few years. Companies like Samsung, Huawei among others are slowly keeping away from creating a huge variety of tablets.

It would even be fair to say that a player like Apple is one that has been left to dominate the market. However, that does not mean that you would walk for miles without finding a shop that sells some quality tablets. So, if you are looking for one you might want to look up one on this list.

The only thing that we won’t allow is you walking around with a TV-sized phone making calls.

Best Tablets To Buy In Kenyan Stores

Samsung Galaxy Tab 4– KES 20,00

RAM: 1.5GB

Storage: 8/16GB

Display: 7″, 800x 1200 pixels

OS: Android 4.4

Processor: Marvell Quad-Core 1.2GHz

Camera: 3.15MP rear, 1.3MP selfie

Battery: 4000mAh

HP Pro Slate 12.3″– KES 21,000

RAM: 2GB

Storage: 32GB

Display: LCD 1200×1600, 12.3″

OS: Android 4.4

Processor: Snapdragon 800

Camera: 8MP rear, 2MP selfie

Battery: Non-removable Li-Po (21Wh)

Huawei Tab S10– KES 22,000

RAM: 2GB

Storage: 32GB

Display: LCD 1920×1200, 12.3″

OS: Android 4.0

Processor: Snapdragon 800

Camera: 8MP+1.3MP

Battery: 6400mAh

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1″ (2019)– KES 28,000

RAM: 2GB

Storage: 32GB

Display: IPS LCD 10.1″

OS: Android 9

Processor: Quad-core

Camera: 8MP rear, 5MP selfie

Battery: 6150mAh

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5″– KES 35,000

RAM: 3GB

Storage: 32GB

Display: LCD 1200×1920, 10.5″

OS: Android 8.1

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 450

Camera: 8MP+5MP

Battery: 7300mAh

Huawei Mediapad M6– KES 36,000

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 64/128GB

Display: 9.7″, 2048×1536

OS: iOS 13

Processor: A8X

Camera: 13MP rear, 8MP selfie

Battery: 7500mAh

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e– KES 48,500

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 64GB

Display: AMOLED 1600×2560, 10.5″

OS: Android 9

Processor: Snapdragon 670

Camera: 13MP rear, 8MP selfie

Battery: 7040 mAh

Higher Prices

Apple iPad 6 9.7″– KES 58,000

RAM: 2GB

Storage: 32GB

Display: 9.7″, 2048 x 1536

OS: iOS 13

Processor: Quad-core

Camera: 8MP rear, 1MP selfie

Battery: 7040mAh

Apple iPad 6 10.2″- KES 65,500

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 128GB

Display: 10.2″, 2160 x 1620

OS: iOS 13

Processor: A10 Fusion

Camera: 8MP + 1.2MP

Battery: 7340mAh

Apple iPad Air 2– KES 72,000

RAM: 2GB

Storage: 64GB

Display: 9.7″, 2048×1536

OS: iOS 13

Processor: A8X

Camera: 8MP + 1.2MP

Battery: 7340mAh

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6– KES 75,000

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 128GB

Display: AMOLED 1600×2560, 10.5″

OS: Android 9

Processor: A8X

Camera: 13MP+5MPrear, 8MP selfie

Battery: 7040mAh

Apple iPad 11 Pro– KES 92,500

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 128GB

Display: IPS LCD 11″, 1668 x 2388

OS: iOS 13

Processor: A12X

Camera: 12MP rear, 7MP selfie

Battery: 7812mAh

Apple iPad 10.5″– KES 100,000