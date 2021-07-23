Best Tablets You Can Buy In Kenya And Their Prices

Smartphones and tablets are still being manufactured and being upgraded regularly by their necessary makers. But the latter has, in particular, had a tricky market in the last few years. Companies like Samsung, Huawei among others are slowly keeping away from creating a huge variety of tablets.
It would even be fair to say that a player like Apple is one that has been left to dominate the market. However, that does not mean that you would walk for miles without finding a shop that sells some quality tablets. So, if you are looking for one you might want to look up one on this list.
The only thing that we won’t allow is you walking around with a TV-sized phone making calls.
Best Tablets To Buy In Kenyan Stores
Samsung Galaxy Tab 4– KES 20,00
- RAM: 1.5GB
- Storage: 8/16GB
- Display: 7″, 800x 1200 pixels
- OS: Android 4.4
- Processor: Marvell Quad-Core 1.2GHz
- Camera: 3.15MP rear, 1.3MP selfie
- Battery: 4000mAh
HP Pro Slate 12.3″– KES 21,000
- RAM: 2GB
- Storage: 32GB
- Display: LCD 1200×1600, 12.3″
- OS: Android 4.4
- Processor: Snapdragon 800
- Camera: 8MP rear, 2MP selfie
- Battery: Non-removable Li-Po (21Wh)
Huawei Tab S10– KES 22,000
- RAM: 2GB
- Storage: 32GB
- Display: LCD 1920×1200, 12.3″
- OS: Android 4.0
- Processor: Snapdragon 800
- Camera: 8MP+1.3MP
- Battery: 6400mAh
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1″ (2019)– KES 28,000
- RAM: 2GB
- Storage: 32GB
- Display: IPS LCD 10.1″
- OS: Android 9
- Processor: Quad-core
- Camera: 8MP rear, 5MP selfie
- Battery: 6150mAh
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5″– KES 35,000
- RAM: 3GB
- Storage: 32GB
- Display: LCD 1200×1920, 10.5″
- OS: Android 8.1
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
- Camera: 8MP+5MP
- Battery: 7300mAh
Huawei Mediapad M6– KES 36,000
- RAM: 4GB
- Storage: 64/128GB
- Display: 9.7″, 2048×1536
- OS: iOS 13
- Processor: A8X
- Camera: 13MP rear, 8MP selfie
- Battery: 7500mAh
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e– KES 48,500
- RAM: 4GB
- Storage: 64GB
- Display: AMOLED 1600×2560, 10.5″
- OS: Android 9
- Processor: Snapdragon 670
- Camera: 13MP rear, 8MP selfie
- Battery: 7040 mAh
Higher Prices
Apple iPad 6 9.7″– KES 58,000
- RAM: 2GB
- Storage: 32GB
- Display: 9.7″, 2048 x 1536
- OS: iOS 13
- Processor: Quad-core
- Camera: 8MP rear, 1MP selfie
- Battery: 7040mAh
Apple iPad 6 10.2″- KES 65,500
- RAM: 4GB
- Storage: 128GB
- Display: 10.2″, 2160 x 1620
- OS: iOS 13
- Processor: A10 Fusion
- Camera: 8MP + 1.2MP
- Battery: 7340mAh
Apple iPad Air 2– KES 72,000
- RAM: 2GB
- Storage: 64GB
- Display: 9.7″, 2048×1536
- OS: iOS 13
- Processor: A8X
- Camera: 8MP + 1.2MP
- Battery: 7340mAh
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6– KES 75,000
- RAM: 4GB
- Storage: 128GB
- Display: AMOLED 1600×2560, 10.5″
- OS: Android 9
- Processor: A8X
- Camera: 13MP+5MPrear, 8MP selfie
- Battery: 7040mAh
Apple iPad 11 Pro– KES 92,500
- RAM: 4GB
- Storage: 128GB
- Display: IPS LCD 11″, 1668 x 2388
- OS: iOS 13
- Processor: A12X
- Camera: 12MP rear, 7MP selfie
- Battery: 7812mAh
Apple iPad 10.5″– KES 100,000
- RAM: 8GB
- Storage: 256GB
- Display: 10.5″ Retina, 1668 x 2224 pixels (265ppi)
- OS: iOS 13
- Processor: A12 Bionic
- Camera: 8MP rear, 7MP selfie
- Battery: 8134mAh
This is a poor list. You are giving information that is not true, like Huawei M6 having ios 13. Check that a device having android 4 is unsupported. Please don’t recommend such devices, their security certificates are no longer valid. Kindly edit the article for such glaring errors.