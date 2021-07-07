Best Smartwatches To Buy in Kenya (First Half 2021)

Smartwatches still continue to have the shining light among the various tech accessories that people can get. This is a trend clearly associated with the need for people to want to pursue health and fitness goals and deservedly so. And with that growing demand comes the growing competition among brands to want to build the most reliable smartwatches.

The rise wouldn’t exactly be felt directly in the Kenyan market as smartwatches aren’t really that much of a hot cake. This can mostly be blamed on the huge prices that these premium models come in which would be a great deal-breaker. But why waste your money on fake Swiss watches that cost around 20k when you can get yourself a smartwatch worth the same price? Luckily, some of these devices are available in the Kenyan market even though we would still appreciate having more.

So here are some of the best latest smartwatches you can get in Kenyan stores:

OnePlus Watch- KES 26,500

Internal Storage: 4GB

RAM: 1GB

Battery: 402mAh

Display: 1.39 inches, AMOLED

Processor: STM32 chipset

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0

OS: Proprietary

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3- KES 31,000

Internal Storage: 8GB

RAM: 1GB

Battery: 340 mAh, Qi wireless charging

Display: 1.4 inches, Super AMOLED

Processor: Snapdragon Wear 3100

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, LE

OS: Tizen wear OS 5.5

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro- KES 32,000

Internal Storage: 32GB

RAM: 4GB

Battery: 455mAh 2 weeks, wireless charging

Display: 1.39 inches, AMOLED

Processor: Kirin A1 + STL4R9

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, BLE/BR/EDR

OS: Huawei Lite OS

Apple Watch Series 6- KES 58,000