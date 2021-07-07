Best Smartwatches To Buy in Kenya (First Half 2021)

Smartwatches still continue to have the shining light among the various tech accessories that people can get. This is a trend clearly associated with the need for people to want to pursue health and fitness goals and deservedly so. And with that growing demand comes the growing competition among brands to want to build the most reliable smartwatches.
The rise wouldn’t exactly be felt directly in the Kenyan market as smartwatches aren’t really that much of a hot cake. This can mostly be blamed on the huge prices that these premium models come in which would be a great deal-breaker. But why waste your money on fake Swiss watches that cost around 20k when you can get yourself a smartwatch worth the same price? Luckily, some of these devices are available in the Kenyan market even though we would still appreciate having more.
So here are some of the best latest smartwatches you can get in Kenyan stores:
OnePlus Watch- KES 26,500
- Internal Storage: 4GB
- RAM: 1GB
- Battery: 402mAh
- Display: 1.39 inches, AMOLED
- Processor: STM32 chipset
- Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0
- OS: Proprietary
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3- KES 31,000
- Internal Storage: 8GB
- RAM: 1GB
- Battery: 340 mAh, Qi wireless charging
- Display: 1.4 inches, Super AMOLED
- Processor: Snapdragon Wear 3100
- Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, LE
- OS: Tizen wear OS 5.5
Huawei Watch GT2 Pro- KES 32,000
- Internal Storage: 32GB
- RAM: 4GB
- Battery: 455mAh 2 weeks, wireless charging
- Display: 1.39 inches, AMOLED
- Processor: Kirin A1 + STL4R9
- Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, BLE/BR/EDR
- OS: Huawei Lite OS
Apple Watch Series 6- KES 58,000
