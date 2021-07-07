MobileWearables

Best Smartwatches To Buy in Kenya (First Half 2021)

Dennis Waweru
smartwatches
Image courtesy Popular Science
Smartwatches still continue to have the shining light among the various tech accessories that people can get. This is a trend clearly associated with the need for people to want to pursue health and fitness goals and deservedly so. And with that growing demand comes the growing competition among brands to want to build the most reliable smartwatches.

The rise wouldn’t exactly be felt directly in the Kenyan market as smartwatches aren’t really that much of a hot cake. This can mostly be blamed on the huge prices that these premium models come in which would be a great deal-breaker. But why waste your money on fake Swiss watches that cost around 20k when you can get yourself a smartwatch worth the same price?  Luckily, some of these devices are available in the Kenyan market even though we would still appreciate having more.

So here are some of the best latest smartwatches you can get in Kenyan stores:

OnePlus Watch- KES 26,500

oneplus watch

  • Internal Storage: 4GB
  • RAM: 1GB
  • Battery: 402mAh
  • Display: 1.39 inches, AMOLED
  • Processor: STM32 chipset
  • Connectivity:  Bluetooth 5.0
  • OS: Proprietary

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3- KES 31,000

samsung-galaxy-watch-3-mystic-black-and-mystic-bronze-on-table-1-1200x675

Image courtesy Android Authority

  • Internal Storage: 8GB
  • RAM: 1GB
  • Battery: 340 mAh, Qi wireless charging
  • Display: 1.4 inches, Super AMOLED
  • Processor: Snapdragon Wear 3100
  • Connectivity:  Bluetooth 5.0, LE
  • OS: Tizen wear OS 5.5
Huawei Watch GT2 Pro- KES 32,000

huawei_watch_gt_2_pro

Image courtesy Tech Advisor

  • Internal Storage: 32GB
  • RAM: 4GB
  • Battery: 455mAh 2 weeks, wireless charging
  • Display: 1.39 inches, AMOLED
  • Processor: Kirin A1 + STL4R9
  • Connectivity:  Bluetooth 5.0, BLE/BR/EDR
  • OS: Huawei Lite OS

Apple Watch Series  6- KES 58,000

apple-watch-6

Image courtesy Apple

