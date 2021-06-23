Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, working and learning from home has become a norm for people across the country. But the growing success of this structure would not have been possible were it not for the availability of devices like home computers and laptops that you can easily use to work remotely.
And it is pretty clear that the Kenyan market is full of a plethora of laptops that you can acquire from various stores across the country. However, you do need a guide on what some of the most reliable devices are and this list is here to help with just that.
Budget Lineup
Not everyone wants to buy a beast of a laptop that they just want to use for a couple of hours a day. That’s why we have budget laptops that are guaranteed to push you to type and send those urgent emails, look up the company’s social media status and get on daily work meetings. Some of the best you should get include:
1. HP Chromebook 12×360
- 12-inch WLED 2K touchscreen display
- Intel Pentium 1Ghz (2.6Ghz)processor
- 8GB RAM, 64GB eMMC SSD
- Google Chrome OS
- 4-cell 48Wh battery
- KES 23,000
2. Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Series
- 15.6-inch HD (1366 x 768) Anti-Glare LED-Backlit Non-touch Display
- Intel Celeron N4000 processor
- 4GB DDR4 RAM, 500GB SATA hard drive
- Windows 10 Home
- KES 27,500
HP 14 AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
- 14-inch WLED FHD display
- AMD Ryzen 3 Quad Core 3200U processor
- AMD Radeon Vega 3 Graphics Card
- 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD+128GB SSD
- Windows 10
- KES 38,000
Lenovo Ideapad 330
- 15.6-inch 1920 x 1080 (Full HD) display
- Intel Core i3 processor
- 4GB RAM, 1TB HDD
- Windows 10
- 5.5 hours battery life
- KES 35,000
Midrange
This is a category that will probably force you to dig a little deeper into your wallet but for some really decent laptops.
Lenovo Ideapad S145
- Intel Core i5-8265U Processor
- 8th Generation
- 4GB DDR4 RAM
- 1TB Hard Disk
- 14 High Definition Inch Display
- HDMI/ 3 USB/ Webcam/ SD Memory Slot/ HD Audio
- KES 50,000
HP Envy 13 X360
- AMD Ryzen ™ 5 3500U
- 2.1 GHz base clock, up to 3.7 GHz max boost clock
- 8 GB DDR4-2400MHz, 128 GB SSD (PCIe NVMe M.2)
- 13 inch wide IPS touch display
- AMD Radeon ™ Vega 8 graphics
- KES 70,000
Dell Latitude 3510
- 15-inch LCD HD (1366 x 768) display
- 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor
- 8GB DDR4 RAM, 500GB SATA hard drive
- 3 Cell 40Whr ExpressChargeTM Capable Battery
- KES 90,000
High-end
From this point going forward, you just spend money because you have it. But there is no doubt that you will be getting value for every single penny you spend on these laptops.
HP Spectre x360
- 13-inch FHD IPS touchscreen display
- Intel Core i7 processor
- 8GB RAM, 512GB-1TB SSD
- 10-hour battery life
- KES 120,000
ASUS Zenbook 14
- Intel Core i7 (10th Gen) 10510U- 1.8 GHz Max Turbo Speed 4.9 GHz
- 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- 14 -inch Full HD IPS LED
- Intel UHD Graphics 620
- Li-Po 3 cells 50Whr- 10 hours battery life
- KES 130,000-KES 160,000
M1 MacBook Air 2020
- Apple M1 processor
- 13.3-inch 2560×1600 IPS display
- 8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB/512GB SSD
- 20-hour battery life
- KES 140,000-KES 170,000
Dell XPS 13
- Intel Core 10th Generation i7-10710U Processor
- 13.3-inch 4K Ultra HD (3840×2160) Infinity Edge Touch Display
- 16GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 512 GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64 bit
- 4-Cell 52 Wh battery
- KES 180,000-KES 200,000
