Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, working and learning from home has become a norm for people across the country. But the growing success of this structure would not have been possible were it not for the availability of devices like home computers and laptops that you can easily use to work remotely.

And it is pretty clear that the Kenyan market is full of a plethora of laptops that you can acquire from various stores across the country. However, you do need a guide on what some of the most reliable devices are and this list is here to help with just that.

Budget Lineup

Not everyone wants to buy a beast of a laptop that they just want to use for a couple of hours a day. That’s why we have budget laptops that are guaranteed to push you to type and send those urgent emails, look up the company’s social media status and get on daily work meetings. Some of the best you should get include:

1. HP Chromebook 12×360

12-inch WLED 2K touchscreen display

Intel Pentium 1Ghz (2.6Ghz)processor

8GB RAM, 64GB eMMC SSD

Google Chrome OS

4-cell 48Wh battery

KES 23,000

2. Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Series

15.6-inch HD (1366 x 768) Anti-Glare LED-Backlit Non-touch Display

Intel Celeron N4000 processor

4GB DDR4 RAM, 500GB SATA hard drive

Windows 10 Home

KES 27,500

HP 14 AMD Ryzen 3 3200U

14-inch WLED FHD display

AMD Ryzen 3 Quad Core 3200U processor

AMD Radeon Vega 3 Graphics Card

8GB RAM, 1TB HDD+128GB SSD

Windows 10

KES 38,000

Lenovo Ideapad 330

15.6-inch 1920 x 1080 (Full HD) display

Intel Core i3 processor

4GB RAM, 1TB HDD

Windows 10

5.5 hours battery life

KES 35,000

Midrange

This is a category that will probably force you to dig a little deeper into your wallet but for some really decent laptops.

Lenovo Ideapad S145

Intel Core i5-8265U Processor

8th Generation

4GB DDR4 RAM

1TB Hard Disk

14 High Definition Inch Display

HDMI/ 3 USB/ Webcam/ SD Memory Slot/ HD Audio

KES 50,000

HP Envy 13 X360

AMD Ryzen ™ 5 3500U

2.1 GHz base clock, up to 3.7 GHz max boost clock

8 GB DDR4-2400MHz, 128 GB SSD (PCIe NVMe M.2)

13 inch wide IPS touch display

AMD Radeon ™ Vega 8 graphics

KES 70,000

Dell Latitude 3510

15-inch LCD HD (1366 x 768) display

10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor

8GB DDR4 RAM, 500GB SATA hard drive

3 Cell 40Whr ExpressChargeTM Capable Battery

KES 90,000

High-end

From this point going forward, you just spend money because you have it. But there is no doubt that you will be getting value for every single penny you spend on these laptops.

HP Spectre x360

13-inch FHD IPS touchscreen display

Intel Core i7 processor

8GB RAM, 512GB-1TB SSD

10-hour battery life

KES 120,000

ASUS Zenbook 14

Intel Core i7 (10th Gen) 10510U- 1.8 GHz Max Turbo Speed 4.9 GHz

8GB RAM, 512GB SSD

14 -inch Full HD IPS LED

Intel UHD Graphics 620

Li-Po 3 cells 50Whr- 10 hours battery life

KES 130,000-KES 160,000

M1 MacBook Air 2020

Apple M1 processor

13.3-inch 2560×1600 IPS display

8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB/512GB SSD

20-hour battery life

KES 140,000-KES 170,000

Dell XPS 13