Kenyans On Twitter Organise One-Of-a-Kind eSports Tournament

There is no doubt that the world of Esports has been hit heavily ever since the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic early last year. The effects are especially felt in Kenya at a time when the industry was really showing lots of promises with tournaments emerging from across the country.

This was mainly highlighted by the Safaricom BLAZE Esports tournament that was carried out in various locations across the country. This was with the main goal of encouraging young Kenyans in exploring the world of professional gaming while giving them chances to earn from their skills on the controller. True to it, the campaign saw thousands of players earn prizes as high as KES 100,000 among more rewards.

Well, it looks like Kenyans on Twitter are looking to break the mould with a new tournament set to take place on May 29th 2021. Dubbed #KOTeSports, the competition will be held at Bernabeu Gaming Lounge located at Valley Arcade Mini Mall in Nairobi.

The tournament will see 32 players battle it out for an ultimate prize. Additionally, the games will be played on PlayStation 5 so you can expect to have ever latest game experience features.

The competition is open to anyone that wishes to compete with registration opening on Friday at 12 noon. Further details about it will be revealed on the Twitter account of @SirAlexas (Aleckie Ronald), who is the main organiser of the event.

Interestingly, this will not be the first tournament from him as he had organised and executed a KOT 5-aside football tournament that even attracted sponsors.