Safaricom Says It’s Working To Resolve Network Issues Affecting Data

It’s been a pretty long weekend with the rains taking over and a lot of power issues and upgrades happening. Well, this may be why a lot of things are just not going right today. According to reports by some users, Safaricom users are not able to use their mobile network services or make calls.

Safaricom Network and call services are down

Am I the only one experiencing network problems with @Safaricom_Care ? Since 3am… Ama ni ju nilinunua bundles na bonga points ndio mnakaza? pic.twitter.com/8P2J1ib3tK — Kiilu Kutoka Kitui 👽 (@mutuahkiilu) April 26, 2021

Since early morning today, reports claim that Safaricom is experiencing a network issue that’s affecting mobile data. Some users are also complaining of not being able to make calls as well.

The recent developments show a lot of anger from their users with many taking their complaints to Twitter. Not having steady data bundles and call services can make work a little tough.

Huwa mnaona tunajoke tu hapa mnathani we are idle — 🅰🅵🆈🅰🅲🅴🅽🆃🆁🅴🅲🆁🅴🆆🇰🇪 (@AfyaCentreCrew) April 26, 2021

pic.twitter.com/ZXpY1sfuc9 — The Kenya Power & Lighting Company Plc. (@KenyaPower) April 25, 2021

Along with that, Safaricom also reported to users that KPLC was also having issues affecting prepaid vending and preventing access to their call centre.

Nothing in this country works anymore, not Kenya power, not Safaricom, not even the leaders work. It's embarrassing. — MwendeKiprono (@mwendekiprono) April 26, 2021

This tweet shows a lot of frustration and Safaricom took to Twitter to respond to all the issues.

The Telco says they are working to resolve the issue. The M-PESA App and Home Fibre seem to be unaffected. So you may choose to contact people through other platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook if you have their WIfI services.

Hello Ruth, there is network issue that has been noted this morning affecting data connection and we are working towards resolving it as soon as possible. Our sincere apologies. ^JU — Safaricom Care (@Safaricom_Care) April 26, 2021

It is not as conclusive as we want it to be but it is better than nothing. This is a developing story and we will update you when any changes or news comes our way. Check back soon to be one of the first to know.

Till then, we hope this doesn’t deter you from conquering the week!