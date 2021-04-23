Here’s How TO Open A PDF File On Your Smartphone or Desktop

If you’ve been having issues trying to open and or read a PDF file, this article has everything you need to solve your issues.

How To Open a PDF File

Desktop

On desktop, your best bet is to download an app and we recommend Adobe Reader. This is a free program that can open PDF files so that you can read them.

You can download Adobe Reader from this link. However, you cannot use it to edit or create PDF files. It’s on a read only format.

Alternatively, if you have a browser like chrome or Microsoft Edge, your computer will default open the file using the browser.

Quick tip if you get stuck:

If you have Adobe Reader installed but PDF files won’t open, you may need to associate Reader with PDF files.

Right-click on the PDF file and select “Open With”. Select “Adobe Reader” from the list of programs. If Adobe Reader is not listed, you will need to browse for it on your computer. It is usually installed at C:\Program Files (x86)\Adobe\Reader

Smartphones

Similar to the desktop, it’s safer to download an app and use it to open PDF files.

On Android,

Android smartphone

Open the Google Play Store on your Android smartphone. Search for the PDF reader you want to use. For example, you can search for Adobe Acrobat Reader. Once installed, tap the Open option. Follow the instructions on your smartphone to sign up using your Google or Facebook account. You can also sign up for an Adobe account and sign in with your Adobe ID. Navigate to the location of the PDF you want to view and tap on that PDF. A screen pops up and asks which program you want to use to view the PDF. Tap on Adobe Acrobat, and Adobe Acrobat Reader opens the PDF.

On iOS