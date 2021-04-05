Best Small Home & Office Printers To Buy in Kenya

The COVID-19 pandemic is still here and the Kenyan market is still deep in turmoil as proven by the recent numbers. This means the work-from-home structure that we all thought was ending is slowly creeping back in and is not likely to change so soon. Some of us stuck in this culture that has lasted for about a year need a complete office in order to work effectively. Equipment like printers that we were used to in the office is stuff that we still need on a daily basis. So, here’s a list of some of the best small home/office printers that you can buy in various Kenyan stores:

1. HP DeskJet 2630 AiO Printer

Features & Specs

Functions: Print, copy, scan

Multitasking supported: No

Recommended monthly page volume: 50 to 100

Print technology: HP Thermal Inkjet

Printer drivers included: HP PCL 3 GUI

Display: Icon LCD display

Processor speed: 360 MHz

Number of print cartridges: 2 (1 black, 1 tri-colour)

Print languages: HP PCL 3 GUI

Automatic paper sensor: Yes

Wireless capability: Yes

Connectivity, standard: 1 Hi-Speed USB 2.0

Price & Availability

Text Book Centre- KES 6,500 Office Mart- KES 5,700 Glantix- KES 5,000 FGee- KES 7,500

2. Epson EcoTank L3111 Printer

Features & Specs

Up to three years worth of ink1: Equivalent of up to 82 Cartridges’ worth of ink included

Ultra-low-cost printing: Print up to 8,100 pages in black and 6,500 in colour

Next-generation ink filling system: Enjoy hassle and mess-free refills with enhanced ink bottles

Reliable results: Micro Piezo technology, Epson genuine ink, warranty

3-in-1: Print, copy & scan, and borderless photo printing

Uses ink type 103 Ecotank

Price & Availability

Digital Store- KES 17,500 Office Mart- KES 17,900 Text Book Centre- KES 18,900 Shopit- KES 20,000

Features & Specs

Print, Copy, Scan

Print Resolution: Up to 4800 x 1200 dpi

Approx. Print Speed: Up to 8.8 ipm (Monochrome), Up to 5.0 ipm (Colour)

Borderless printing: A4, Letter, 20x25cm, 13x18cm, 13x13cm, 10x15cm

Display: LCD (1.2 inches Segment Mono

Interface; Hi-Speed USB Port. Wi-Fi

Connectivity options: Wi-Fi, Cloud Link

Price & Availability

Text Book Centre- KES 22,000 Office Mart- KES 22,000 Shopit- KES 20,000 Digital Store- KES 18,500 Glantix- KES 21,344

4. Epson MEAF L3150

Features & Specs

Compact integrated tank design

High yield ink bottles

Spill-free, error-free refilling

Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct

Epson Connect (Epson iPrint, Epson Email Print and Remote Print Driver)

Borderless printing up to 4R

Price & Availability

Text Book Centre- KES 21,480 Office Mart- KES 21,500 FGee-KES 22,000

5. Epson WorkForce WF-100W Printer

Features & Specs

Built-in wireless and Wi-Fi Direct: easily print from iPad, iPhone, tablets, smartphones and laptops

Flexible battery charging: travel-friendly USB battery charging, or use the AC adapter

Built-in battery: a rechargeable lithium-ion battery offers dependable performance in a small package

Productivity-boosting portability: print professional-quality business documents and borderless 4″ x 6″ photos anywhere, anytime

Price & Availability