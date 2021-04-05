Best Small Home & Office Printers To Buy in Kenya

The COVID-19 pandemic is still here and the Kenyan market is still deep in turmoil as proven by the recent numbers. This means the work-from-home structure that we all thought was ending is slowly creeping back in and is not likely to change so soon. Some of us stuck in this culture that has lasted for about a year need a complete office in order to work effectively. Equipment like printers that we were used to in the office is stuff that we still need on a daily basis. So, here’s a list of some of the best small home/office printers that you can buy in various Kenyan stores:
1. HP DeskJet 2630 AiO Printer
Features & Specs
- Functions: Print, copy, scan
- Multitasking supported: No
- Recommended monthly page volume: 50 to 100
- Print technology: HP Thermal Inkjet
- Printer drivers included: HP PCL 3 GUI
- Display: Icon LCD display
- Processor speed: 360 MHz
- Number of print cartridges: 2 (1 black, 1 tri-colour)
- Print languages: HP PCL 3 GUI
- Automatic paper sensor: Yes
- Wireless capability: Yes
- Connectivity, standard: 1 Hi-Speed USB 2.0
Price & Availability
- Text Book Centre- KES 6,500
- Office Mart- KES 5,700
- Glantix- KES 5,000
- FGee- KES 7,500
2. Epson EcoTank L3111 Printer
Features & Specs
- Up to three years worth of ink1: Equivalent of up to 82 Cartridges’ worth of ink included
- Ultra-low-cost printing: Print up to 8,100 pages in black and 6,500 in colour
- Next-generation ink filling system: Enjoy hassle and mess-free refills with enhanced ink bottles
- Reliable results: Micro Piezo technology, Epson genuine ink, warranty
- 3-in-1: Print, copy & scan, and borderless photo printing
- Uses ink type 103 Ecotank
Price & Availability
- Digital Store- KES 17,500
- Office Mart- KES 17,900
- Text Book Centre- KES 18,900
- Shopit- KES 20,000
3. Canon PIXMA G3411
Features & Specs
- Print, Copy, Scan
- Print Resolution: Up to 4800 x 1200 dpi
- Approx. Print Speed: Up to 8.8 ipm (Monochrome), Up to 5.0 ipm (Colour)
- Borderless printing: A4, Letter, 20x25cm, 13x18cm, 13x13cm, 10x15cm
- Display: LCD (1.2 inches Segment Mono
- Interface; Hi-Speed USB Port. Wi-Fi
- Connectivity options: Wi-Fi, Cloud Link
Price & Availability
- Text Book Centre- KES 22,000
- Office Mart- KES 22,000
- Shopit- KES 20,000
- Digital Store- KES 18,500
- Glantix- KES 21,344
4. Epson MEAF L3150
Features & Specs
- Compact integrated tank design
- High yield ink bottles
- Spill-free, error-free refilling
- Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct
- Epson Connect (Epson iPrint, Epson Email Print and Remote Print Driver)
- Borderless printing up to 4R
Price & Availability
- Text Book Centre- KES 21,480
- Office Mart- KES 21,500
- FGee-KES 22,000
5. Epson WorkForce WF-100W Printer
Features & Specs
- Built-in wireless and Wi-Fi Direct: easily print from iPad, iPhone, tablets, smartphones and laptops
- Flexible battery charging: travel-friendly USB battery charging, or use the AC adapter
- Built-in battery: a rechargeable lithium-ion battery offers dependable performance in a small package
- Productivity-boosting portability: print professional-quality business documents and borderless 4″ x 6″ photos anywhere, anytime
Price & Availability
- Digital Store- KES 34,900
- Office Mart- KES 35,000
- Shopit- KEs 31,500
