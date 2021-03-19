5 Cool Gadgets Every Driver Should Have in Their Car

With many trips in the planning phase as we hope the Coronavirus withers down, you may need to add some gadgets to your car. Here are 5 that we think will help you get off to a good start.

5 Must Have Car Gadgets

Mirror Dash Camera

Dash cams are mostly known for their decisive nature in the event of an accident. This is because it is capable of providing evidence to law enforcement and insurance companies. This is also in addition to capturing fun videos of you and your friends on a road trip.

With most dash cams, you get both front view and rear view footage in a small package that’s easy to install and use. The system includes a front-facing 1080p camera and a rearview 720p camera. Some also include a touchscreen that attaches over your current rearview mirror so you can check what’s happening.

Breathalyzer

Please note, we greatly discourage the idea of drinking and driving. However we do believe it’s beneficial to have a device that lets you know whether or not you’re legally capable of getting behind the wheel.

This will easily let you know whether or not to call an Uber or when it’s time for you to slow down on the booze. Most breathalyzers are equipped with police-grade sensor technology. It comes with disposable mouthpieces for hygiene.

Digital Air Pressure Gauge Keychain

This one is pretty self explanatory. By keeping tabs on your tire pressure, the device will help you reduce tire wear and hopefully extend tire life. It can also help increase fuel efficiency and improve vehicle handing and safety.

Now this may be a stretch but if it’s there, why not get it? I mean who doesn’t want a fridge in their car right? You may not necessarily get the best model in Kenya but if you are getting a fridge you might as well go all out and get a quality one from abroad.

They basically keep food fresh, keep that salad cold and the drinks for the back benchers icy. Most use low energy consumption too and the volume is small and convenient for travel carry. You can use it at home or in the car. It’s all up to you

Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner

Keeping things spick and span on a road trip is no easy job, but a portable vacuum can do wonders. Lightweight, compact, and easy to use, this handheld device plugs into your car’s 12-volt outlet and can pick up both wet and dry debris.