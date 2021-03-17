News

Little Cab Adjusts Prices Upwards As Fuel Costs Spike

Anfernee Onamu  By
0
Little-Cabs-Taxi-rates-e1566221465834
Image courtesy Business Daily
Share This!

It looks like the effects of the TV are already upon us. In this case, affecting the ride hailing industry. In a rather unfortunate turn of events, due to the increase in fuel prices, Little cab has been forced to increase their prices as well.

Little Cab Increases Prices

The new prices are as follows:

There will be an increase of 3 KES per KM on your Little Ride. In terms of

  • A ride from Westlands to Nairobi CBD would go up by only 15 KES
  • Kilimani to Industrial Area would go up by only 30 KES more.

The reading for the change is to support their drivers to compensate the increase in the Fuel price.

The official email reads,

My beloved Little Riders,

You all know how much I love my Customers. I always find ways to ensure that they are treated like Kings and Queens. But again, our Drivers are no less important. They are the ones who work day in and out to ensure that you keep moving.

As you may have been aware, Fuel prices in our country have gone up by almost 11 KES. This is not the best of the news.

With this sharp increase in the price of Fuel, I would like to make an appeal to our customers to please accept a small increase in the price that they pay on their Little Rides.”

Share This!
Check This Out:  Safaricom To Close Shops in Honour Of Bob Collymore

OPPO Reno 5 Review – Just How Good is This phone?

You may also like

Comments

Share Your Opinion