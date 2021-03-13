Sharing your Airtel airtime is actually quite similar to the same procedures as those of Safaricom’s Sambaza and Telkom’s Pasha. The steps might be a bit different from what we’re accustomed to in Safaricom but the end result of transferring your Airtime is the same.

The service allows subscribers to share a minimum amount of KES 10 worth of airtime while the maximum is capped at KES 1,000. Airtel also charges 3% of the amount of airtime transferred.

That means if for instance you transfer Ksh50 you will be charged Ksh1.50 (0.03×50=1.50). However, amounts less than Ksh40 won’t incur any charges since the minimum amount that can be charged is Ksh.1.20 (0.03×40=1.20).

The airtime transfer can be done in three different ways:

USSD shortcode

SIM Toolkit Menu

SMS

Method 1: Using USSD

1. Dial *140# with your Airtel line.

2. Enter the amount to transfer (10 – 1000).

3. Enter the Airtel number of the recipient.

4. You’ll then get a message that your request has been received and is being processed.

5. Shortly after this you’ll receive an SMS from ME2U confirming the transfer and the amount that you’ve been charged if any. The recipient will also receive an SMS confirming the received amount.

Method 2: SIM Toolkit

1. On your phone go to your Airtel SIMCard Menu (Sim Card Toolkit/Applications) and select Airtel Services.

2. Inside the services menu select the first option: ME2U

3. Depending on your SIM card, you’ll find either one or two options in that menu: Send airtime credit and Change PIN. Select the first option.

4. Key in the amount you wish to transfer followed by the Phone number of the recipient in the next menu. If you have the number in your phone book you can search it using the Phonebook option instead of entering it manually.

5. You will then be required to enter your ME2U PIN. If it’s your first time using the service, the default pin is 0000. You can change this later on as explained at the end of this article.

6. That’s it. You’ll shortly after this receive an SMS from ME2U confirming a successful transfer.

Method 3: Using SMS